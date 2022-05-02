ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After The Celtics Lost Game 1 To The Bucks

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pjAYy_0fQ44NAH00

Jayson Tatum met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics faced off in Game 1 of their second-round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts, and the Bucks won the game by a score of 101-89.

The win gives the Bucks a 1-0 series lead, and Game 2 will be back in Boston on Tuesday evening.

After the loss, All-Star Jayson Tatum met with the media.

Tatum and the Celtics had been riding high after their first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Celtics swept the Nets 4-0, and their dominance was a huge shock to the rest of the NBA, because the Nets have superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

None of the games were a blowout, but the Celtics either made a comeback or made the right plays down the stretch to hold off a Nets comeback.

As for the Bucks, they crushed their first-round opponent as well when they beat the Chicago Bulls in just five games.

In their series, the Bucks did blowout the Bulls in several games.

Even more impressive about their first-round series and their win over the Celtics; they have been playing without Khris Middleton since Game 2 of the first-round due to a knee injury.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Phoenix Suns clinched their first-round playoff series with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening. They will now play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, which will begin on Monday. Chris Paul met with the media after his historic Game 6 performance CLICK HERE.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

LeBron James' Comment About Ja Morant Went Viral Last Night

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James loved what he saw from Ja Morant on Tuesday night. Morant led the way for the Memphis Grizzlies against the Golden State Warriors as he finished with 47 points in 41 minutes of action. That performance got the Grizzlies back in the series as they took Game 2 after the Warriors took Game 1.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry speaks out on Gary Payton II’s injury after Dillon Brooks’ ‘foul’

The series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies is all tied up. Ja Morant’s crew took Game 2 106-101, and the All-Star guard had a game-high 47 points. The defeat left the Warriors frustrated and concerned, but it wasn’t because they lost a winnable game. It was because Gary Payton II fractured his elbow after being brutally knocked out of the air by Memphis guard Dillon Brooks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
FastBreak on FanNation

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Thursday

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet on Thursday that is going viral. The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics last week. Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019 after winning two titles with the Golden State Warriros.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lakers Daily

Report: There are ‘widespread rumblings’ that Doc Rivers is intrigued by Lakers job

The Los Angeles Lakers will need to find a new head coach before the start of the 2022-23 season. Even before the 2021-22 season came to an end for the Lakers, it was pretty clear that former head coach Frank Vogel’s days were numbered. His tenure is officially a thing of the past now, and names are already popping up in terms of who could be in the running for the highly coveted position.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Boston Celtics#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Chicago Bulls#The Pelicans Trade Zion#Pelicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
theScore

Celtics' Smart misses Game 2 due to thigh contusion

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart missed Tuesday's Game 2 clash against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a right thigh contusion. Smart sustained the injury late in the second quarter of the previous contest but returned for the second half. However, the Defensive Player of the Year looked compromised at times, shooting just 3-of-11 from the field in 33 minutes of action.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy