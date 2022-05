Click here to read the full article. Naomi Judd, one half of the Grammy-winning duo the Judds, died at the age of 76 on Saturday. Her representative confirmed the news. No cause of death was given. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” her daughters, singer Wynonna and film star Ashley, wrote on Twitter. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.” Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO