The clean list: See the 17% of Northeast Louisiana restaurants with no health code violations

The News-Star obtained food safety inspection information for March 2022 from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Sanitarians inspected about 564 addresses in the 12 parishes of northeastern Louisiana accounting for 594 permits.

Some chains have multiple locations, and several addresses are host to more than one permit, such as food courts or restaurants with separate bar, kitchen and grocery areas.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, uncorrected critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination or illness. Less serious violations are not directly related to food-borne illness but could become hazardous if uncorrected.

Complete inspection information for the month is included in a searchable database at the end of this story.

About 348 permits had no critical violations, and 101 had no violations.

Check eatsafe.la.gov for the most recent inspection information available and information on how to file a complaint.

See the 101 violation-free eateries

The following information about critical violations is listed by permit and address. Some permit holders might have multiple locations. Check the database below for additional information on food safety inspections.

East Carroll

East Carroll Vol Council on Aging Kitchen, 600 First St., Lake Providence

First Baptist Church Daycare (Daycare Kitchen), 304 Davis St., Lake Providence

Ingleside Deli, 1817 Highland Road, Lake Providence

Ingleside Grocery, 1817 Highland Road, Lake Providence

Ingleside Lounge, 1817 Highland Road, Lake Providence

Pearson's Grocery Recreation Center Grocery, 1230 Charles D Jones Blvd., Lake Providence

Providence Nutrition (Tea/Beverage Bar), 315 Lake St., Lake Providence

Wee Learner Day Care Center Daycare Kitchen, 1046 Buckner St., Lake Providence

Franklin

Baskin Community Residence Kitchen, 257 Roger St., Baskin

Coax Community Residence Kitchen, 1154 Hwy. 867 Winnsboro

Crowville Feeding Site Kitchen, 2108 Loop Road, Crowville

Crowville Gas & Tire Packaged Grocery, 5157 Highway 17, Winnsboro

Future Blossom's Day Care Kitchen, 2409 Gene St., Winnsboro

Mary Anna Nursing Home Cafeteria, Turner St., Wisner

Metro Community Residence Kitchen, 818 Highway 876, Wisner

Plantation Manor Nursing Center Cafeteria, 6340 Highway 4, Winnsboro

Raging Bull BBQ Mobile Unit, 7060 Prairie Road, Winnsboro

Safe Haven Day Care Site 341439, 1414 White St., Winnsboro

Tram Community Residence Kitchen, 2253 Dummy Line Road, Winnsboro

Winnsboro Community Residence Kitchen, 8318 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro

Winnsboro Feeding Site Kitchen, 2108 Loop Road, Winnsboro

Winnsboro Jr High School Cafeteria, 1600 Glover Drive, Winnsboro

Wisner Community Center Satellite Site (Feeding Site), 298 Hope St., Wisner

Jackson

Four Corners Coffee House Mobile Unit, 200 Jimmie Davis Blvd., Jonesboro

Kokomo, 412 Pershing Hwy., Jonesboro

Magnolias (Kitchen), 6598 Highway 34, Chatham

Lincoln

Bright Beginnings Child Care Center, 1004 Center St., Ruston

Crumbs Catering, 2507 Highway 33, Ruston

Dubach Council On Aging Kitchen, 177 Main St., Dubach

Five Below #5005 (Packaged Grocery), 1226 Woodward Ave., Ruston

Happy Days Playschool Daycare, 3521 Janice Drive, Ruston

Hobby Lobby Store #852 (Packaged Grocery), 1208 Woodward Ave., Ruston

Little Helpers Daycare Kitchen, 1801 Trade Drive, Ruston

Log Cabin Mesquite Grill Grocery, 1906 Farmerville Hwy. Ruston

Maple Mart Grocery, 311 N. Maple St., Ruston

Rolling Hills Ministries (Coffee Shop), 1103 Farmerville St., Ruston

Ruston Early Learning Center (Daycare Kitchen), 900 McDonald Ave., Ruston

Madison

Farmer's Market-Commissary Kitchen, 404 N. Cedar St., Tallulah

Tallulah Travel Center (Casino Bar), 266 U.S. 65 Hwy., Tallulah

The Long Branch Saloon Bar, 2646 Highway 80 E., Tallulah

Morehouse

Bastrop Municipal Center Restaurant, 1901 Moeller Drive, Bastrop

Beekman Elementary School 2Nd Cafeteria, 15191 A M Baker Road, Bastrop

Lagniappe Healthcare LLC Kitchen, 1480 Summerlin Lane, Bastrop

Lollipop Lane Childcare (Daycare Kitchen), 1428 Cherry Ridge Road, Bastrop

Morehouse Parish Health Unit WIC Kitchen Demo Kitchen, 650 School St., Bastrop

Our House Child Care Center Kitchen, 4534 Cedar Drive, Bastrop

The P R E P Center Kitchen, 1906 Cooper Lake Road, Bastrop

Ouachita

Bayou DeSiard Country Club Courtyard Bar, 3501 Forsythe Ave., Monroe

Bayou DeSiard Country Club Courtyard, 3501 Forsythe Ave., Monroe

Calhoun Middle School Cafeteria, 191 U.S. 80 Hwy., Calhoun

Children Are Our Future Learning Center (Daycare Kitchen), 4310 Sterlington Road, Monroe

Children's Coalition For NELA Kitchen, 300 Winnsboro Road, Monroe

Church's Chicken #10306 Fast Food Restaurant, 3626 Cypress St., Suite 19, West Monroe

Circle K Store 7766 W/ Subway Convenience Store, 4200 Hwy. 165 N. Monroe

Cracker Barrel 278 Convenience Store, 309 Constitution Drive, West Monroe

Family Dollar Store 835 Convenience Store, 117 Smith St., West Monroe

Fujisan Sushi (Inside Sam's Club), 5400 Frontage Road, Monroe

G B Cooley Hope Group Home (Kitchen), 311 S. First St., Monroe

G B Cooley Shannon House Group Home Kitchen, 1591 Shannon St., Monroe

Glenwood Regional Medical Center Hospital Food Service, 503 McMillan Road, West Monroe

Grace Yellow House Private School Kitchen, 501 Erin Ave., Monroe

Hillcrest Group Home Group Home Kitchen, 609 Cooley Circle, West Monroe

Love's Travel Stop #806 (Subway), 335 Highway 594 Monroe

Massey's Meat Market Meat Market, 1207 Orange St., Monroe

Office Depot 693 Convenience Store, 200 Blanchard St., West Monroe

Ouachita Nutrition Site- Bessie Mckinnis Community Feeding Site, 709 Frances Ave., Sterlington

Pizza Fest Apizzeria (Restaurant), 2207 Cypress St., Ste. 5, West Monroe

Streetcar Snoballs Mobile Unit, 3606 Cypress St., West Monroe

Taco Bell #37689 (Restaurant), 900 U.S. 165 Hwy. N., Monroe

ULM Child Development Center Daycare Kitchen, 702 Cole Ave., Monroe

Wal-Mart #3743 Gas Station Packaged Store, 2400 Cypress St., West Monroe

Wal-Mart Market Grocery Store Deli, 4430 DeSiard St., Monroe

Richland

Bailey Group Home Kitchen, 80 Teer St., Delhi

Bush Road Community Home Kitchen, 101 Donahoe Road, Delhi

Deerfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Kitchen, 522 Main St., Delhi

Delhi Community Home Kitchen, 422 La-854 Hwy., Delhi

Dickens Group Home Kitchen, 126 College Road, Delhi

Madeline Group Home Kitchen, 98 Teer St., Delhi

Norris Group Home Kitchen, 652 Midway Church Lane, Delhi

North Rayville Community Home Kitchen, 733 Hwy. 852, Rayville

Race Street Community Home Kitchen, 610 Race St., Delhi

Rayville Community Home Kitchen, 45 Stephens Road, Rayville

Richland Community Home Kitchen, 3580 Highway 80, Rayville

Richland Group Home Group Home, 596 Midway Church Lane, Delhi

Schamburger Group Home Kitchen, 40 Carrie May Road, Delhi

Tallulah Community Home Kitchen, 68 Luffey Lane, Rayville

Tensas

Tensas Parish Jail Kitchen, Hancock St., St Joseph

Union

Bernice Senior Citizen Dining Site, 501 E. Fourth St., Bernice

Reeves Memorial Medical Center Hospital Kitchen, 409 First St., Bernice

Union General Hospital Kitchen Hospital Cafeteria, 901 James Ave., Farmerville

West Carroll

Creech Meat Market (Meat Market), 210 Marietta St., Oak Grove

Delta Grounds Coffee (Restaurant/Coffee Shop), 215 E. Main Oak Grove

Forest High School Cafeteria, 158 Clover St., Forest

Jones Grocery Meat Market, 106 Cherry St., Pioneer

Kilbourne Deli Mart Convenient Store, 373 Kilbourne Ave., Kilbourne

Kilbourne High School Cafeteria, 229 W. Louisiana Ave., Kilbourne

Mac's Fresh Market Meat Market, 803 E. Main St., Oak Grove

McDonald's Restaurant, 708 S. Constitution Ave., Oak Grove

MCIO Head Start Daycare, 410 Combs St., Oak Grove

Nutrition Grove (Shake/Tea Bar), 220 E. Main St., Oak Grove

Snow Works Snow Cone Stand, 101 S. Briggs St., Oak Grove

See a database of inspections for Northeast Louisiana

If the search box is missing, please refresh your web browser by hitting F5. The database search might not work on all mobile apps or web browsers.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: The clean list: See the 17% of Northeast Louisiana restaurants with no health code violations