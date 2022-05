After its efforts to lure the top professionals in the world backfired, the new Saudi-funded startup league is going after the world’s best amateurs. According to a Telegraph report, the top six players in the World Amateur Golf Ranking have been extended one-year invites to compete in all eight events of this year’s inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series, which begins next month in London. It is unclear when the invitations were sent out and which players were in the top six at the time.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO