ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Book helps active-duty parents talk to kids about deployment

By Ellen Ice
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01CuOY_0fQ4303S00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - It's the Month of the Military Child — a time to celebrate those kids whose moms and dads serve.

One Newport News woman, Rodricka Brice-Curry, recently wrote a book titled "Oh no, my mom has to go!"

Brice-Curry is a staff sergeant in the Air Force, working as a respiratory therapist. The book details the last five days before she deployed for seven months in 2021.

“My inspiration was literally in that vulnerable state, that emotional state, and I wanted to capture that moment of me being away our first time being away, how I felt,” Brice-Curry said.

She has a 3-year-old son named Cameron. She said over the last year, she was gone nine out of 12 months.

“I try to let him know that mommy’s not going to be here but I’ll talk to you on the phone," Brice-Curry said.

Brice-Curry said the book was a way to prepare her son for her deployment, as well as give other military parents the opportunity to start a conversation about leaving.

“All of us military parents are doing a good job, protecting our family, protecting our kids," Brice-Curry said.

Brice-Curry said she plans to keep writing about the unique experiences of being an active-duty mom.

Comments / 0

Related
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Entertainment
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
Newport News, VA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#The Air Force
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy