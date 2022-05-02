ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheeseburger, Willow Nightingale, Konosuke Takeshita, And More Set For 5/2 AEW Dark: Elevation

The lineup is set for the May 2 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW announced that Max Caster, The Dark Order, Konosuke Takeshita, Tony Nese, and more will be in action on Tuesday's AEW Dark: Elevation. Here is the current lineup:. AEW Dark: Elevation (5/2) The Dark Order (Evil...

