FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Organizers in Fort Mill are postponing the start of the 2022 South Carolina Strawberry Festival due to the threat of severe weather. Events were originally set to kick off Friday, May 6, at Water Elisha Park. However, festival organizers saw the threat for severe weather and decided to move the start to Saturday morning, May 7.

FORT MILL, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO