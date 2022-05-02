ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Brandon Clarke Says Draymond Green’s Foul ’Not Shocking’

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zBHnL_0fQ40vsT00

The Memphis forward brought up Green’s history of flagrant fouls.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Brandon Clarke shared his thoughts on Draymond Green’s controversial flagrant-2 foul in Game 1 Sunday after his team’s 117–116 loss . The 25-year-old called out Green’s history after a reporter asked Clarke if he was hurt during the play.

“He’s been known for flagrant fouls in his career,” Clarke said on Green. “I’ve watched them on TV my whole life it feels like. I wasn’t really shocked. I don’t really like to flop or nothing, but he did hit me pretty hard twice when I saw it again.

“It’s not shocking that he did that, it’s something he’s done in the past,” Clarke continued.

With less than two minutes to go before halftime, Clarke was attempting a layup under the basket when Green hit him in the face. Green also appeared to grab Clarke by the jersey while he was still in the air to drag him to the ground. Immediately after the play, Green tried to help Clarke up and appeared to explain to Steve Kerr that his fingers got caught in Clarke’s jersey.

When he learned he was ejected, Green proceeded to run around the court to taunt Grizzlies fans and gave his teammates high fives on the bench before skipping into the locker room.

After the game, Green immediately recorded a response to the flagrant-2 for his podcast, The Draymond Green Show . He said the foul was“probably a reputation thing.”

“One thing about that foul is that I actually tried to hold him up … guys were told that I was ejected for throwing him down, which is interesting because even once he hit the ground I was still holding his jersey up,” Green said. “At this point, I kind of expect things like that. I’ve been suspended from Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Do you think for one second don’t believe I would get kicked out of Game 1 of the second round? Not surprising to me at all, not one bit.”

Green was ejected with six points, three assists and four rebounds. Clarke finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LeBron James' Comment About Ja Morant Went Viral Last Night

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James loved what he saw from Ja Morant on Tuesday night. Morant led the way for the Memphis Grizzlies against the Golden State Warriors as he finished with 47 points in 41 minutes of action. That performance got the Grizzlies back in the series as they took Game 2 after the Warriors took Game 1.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Crazy Michael Jordan Story Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

As incredible as Michael Jordan's career accomplishments were, imagine what he could have done if he got consistent sleep. That's what Jordan's former teammate B.J. Armstrong asked during a recent podcast appearance with Rex Chapman. Armstrong and Chapman both discussed His Airness' penchant for late nights and pushing himself to the limit.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul’s wife: Jada Crawley

Chris Paul will go down as one of the greatest guards to ever play in the NBA. CP3 has made a huge difference wherever he’s been, with his impact now being heavily felt on the title-chasing Phoenix Suns. Along the way in his illustrious career, there has always been one person right by his side. In this post, we’re taking a look at Chris Paul’s wife Jada Crawley.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry speaks out on Gary Payton II’s injury after Dillon Brooks’ ‘foul’

The series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies is all tied up. Ja Morant’s crew took Game 2 106-101, and the All-Star guard had a game-high 47 points. The defeat left the Warriors frustrated and concerned, but it wasn’t because they lost a winnable game. It was because Gary Payton II fractured his elbow after being brutally knocked out of the air by Memphis guard Dillon Brooks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to joining LeBron James, Kobe Bryant in NBA history

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant put on his cape Tuesday night, rescuing his team from almost certain doom if they were to lose both home games to start their second-round series against the Golden State Warriors. Morant scored the Grizzlies’ final 15 points in Game 2 to wind up with 47 points in a 106-101 win, joining LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only players with multiple 45-point playoff games before the age of 23.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Mark Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Basketball#Nba Finals
The Spun

Look: Former NBA Star Threatens Stephen A. Smith

ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith is well-known for his controversial sports takes. But according to former NBA star Stephon Marbury, the inflammatory analyst has taken things too far. After the Brooklyn Nets were eliminated from the postseason, Smith called star point guard Kyrie Irving one of the "most delusional"...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
FastBreak on FanNation

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Thursday

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet on Thursday that is going viral. The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics last week. Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019 after winning two titles with the Golden State Warriros.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lakers Daily

Report: There are ‘widespread rumblings’ that Doc Rivers is intrigued by Lakers job

The Los Angeles Lakers will need to find a new head coach before the start of the 2022-23 season. Even before the 2021-22 season came to an end for the Lakers, it was pretty clear that former head coach Frank Vogel’s days were numbered. His tenure is officially a thing of the past now, and names are already popping up in terms of who could be in the running for the highly coveted position.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

65K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy