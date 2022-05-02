Street takeovers, dangerous stunts continuing to be problem for law enforcement
Street racers flooding local roads and performing dangerous stunts is continuing to be a growing problem on the streets of Los Angeles.
Over the weekend, a street takeover in Florence early Sunday morning resulted in police being called to disperse crowds and break up the illegal spectacle.
On Saturday, two people died in a hit-and-run crash on the 91 Freeway while traveling in a pack of suspected street racers.
The ongoing issues are renewing calls by residents and lawmakers for more to be done.
Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on May 1, 2022.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 8