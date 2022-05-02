Street takeovers, dangerous stunts continuing to be problem for law enforcement

Street racers flooding local roads and performing dangerous stunts is continuing to be a growing problem on the streets of Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, a street takeover in Florence early Sunday morning resulted in police being called to disperse crowds and break up the illegal spectacle.

On Saturday, two people died in a hit-and-run crash on the 91 Freeway while traveling in a pack of suspected street racers.

The ongoing issues are renewing calls by residents and lawmakers for more to be done.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on May 1, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.