ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

What the papers say – May 2

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QA1SU_0fQ3zbOy00

The cancer backlog, the return of the right to buy and the local elections feature among the topics on today’s front pages.

The Guardian leads on the “millions” missing out on NHS dental care, while updated figures on the bloated cancer care backlog is front page of The Times and the Daily Express .

Meanwhile, The Independent reports the NHS “faces crisis at every level over Covid pressure”.

Boris Johnson is planning to bring back Thatcher-era “right to buy” schemes, according to The Daily Telegraph .

The i reports the Conservative Party is stepping up its campaigning ahead of this week’s local elections, but that rebels are still planning to oust the Prime Minister.

The cost of chicken will rise to equal that of beef, worsening household’s cost-of-living problems, according to the Daily Mirror .

The Daily Mail asks Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to “show us the proof” to back up his claim that he did not break Covid rules during lockdown.

China is asking banks to shield its assets from US sanctions, according to the Financial Times .

And the Daily Star says vets have urged pet owners to sunscreen their dogs.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Ryanair denies boarding to 15-year-old whose passport is valid for Spain flight

The Schoneville family from Motherwell made a very early start for their holiday flight to Tenerife on Monday morning, 2 May.Parents Lisa and Neil, Zak aged 15 and his sister Lily, 13, arrived at Glasgow Prestwick airport at 4am ahead of the 6.10am departure of flight FR653.They were first in the queue for Ryanair. But within minutes they were told they would not be flying.The airline claimed Zak’s passport had expired – even though it has five months to run.The travel document was issued in March 2017 and has an expiry date of 31 October 2022. It meets the...
WORLD
The Independent

Putin cancer rumours grow amid signs of ill health, as ‘insider’ report suggests he could hand over power

Experts are keenly watching Vladimir Putin’s public appearances for further signs of ill health, amid rumours attributed to a Kremlin insider that the Russian president is due to undergo surgery, possibly for cancer. The rumours appear to have originated with the hugely popular Russian Telegram channel General SVR, which claimed that Mr Putin’s doctors have warned him the surgery might incapacitate him for “a short time”, and that during this period the president will briefly hand over the reins of power to an aide.There has been no official confirmation regarding Mr Putin’s alleged ill health — the Kremlin has...
HEALTH
The Independent

Tories suffer heavy losses in London as Johnson faces grassroots backlash

Boris Johnson faced a backlash from local Tory leaders as his party lost major London authorities to Labour and suffered setbacks across England.Sir Keir Starmer’s party further strengthened its grip on the capital, taking the totemic Tory authority in Wandsworth, winning Westminster for the first time since its creation in 1964 and clinching victory in Barnet.As dozens of Tory councillors lost their seats against a backdrop of the row about lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and the cost-of-living crisis, local Conservative leaders criticised the Prime Minister.John Mallinson, leader of Carlisle City Council hit out after Labour took control of the new...
POLITICS
The Independent

Counting starts in Scotland’s local elections

Counting has started in Scotland’s council elections, with the first results expected within hours.Unlike in some places in the rest of the UK where votes were counted overnight, ballots are being tallied up in Scotland throughout Friday and the final results are due to be announced in the early evening.Results in England have so far been positive for Labour, with the party increasing its number of seats by 34 – while the Tories dropped 122.Senior figures in the Scottish Conservatives have told The Times they are expecting “heavy losses” due to the partygate saga, which saw the Prime Minister, his...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#Conservative Party#Daily Mail#Guardian#Nhs#Times#The Daily Express#Covid#The Daily Telegraph#Front Page
The Independent

Voices: Wandsworth, Barnet, Westminster: The jewels in the Tory crown are now in the hands of Labour

Oh dear. Wandsworth. Barnet. Westminster. Some of the most expensive real estate on the planet, rammed with bankers and lawyers and Tory for as long as most of us have been alive. They’ve gone Labour. The jewels have been dislodged from the Conservative crown and rolled to the feet of Keir Starmer. It is such an embarrassing moment you almost feel sorry for the prime minister – the man who lost London. Sadiq Khan, the mayor who succeeded Johnson, calls it historic and he’s right. No matter how badly the Tories used to do local elections, they could also answer...
POLITICS
The Independent

Refugees arriving under Ukraine visa schemes up 10,000 in just over a week

The number of refugees arriving in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes has risen by more than 10,000 in just over a week, figures show.Some 37,400 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes as of Tuesday, according to Government figures published on Friday.This is up from 27,100 by Monday April 25.The latest arrivals include 19,500 under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme – a rise of three-quarters from 11,100 last week.And 17,900 people have arrived under the family scheme, up from 16,000.The Homes for Ukraine scheme in particular has faced widespread criticism over the length of time...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

First Scottish council election results in

The first results in Scotland’s local council elections have been announced.The SNP, Tories and the Liberal Democrats have returned councillors in the Tweeddale West ward of Scottish Borders Council.The Tories’ vote share dropped by 15.7% based on the 2017 election in the ward.The result in Tweeddale East, the neighbouring ward, was announced soon after, with an SNP, Tory and independent councillor elected.Ward 1 Tweeddale West elected councillors are:Drummond Begg - Scottish Liberal DemocratsEric Small - Scottish Conservative and UnionistViv Thomson - Scottish National Party (SNP)#SLG22Result pic.twitter.com/i5fgYfS8p4— SBC (@scotborders) May 6, 2022Unlike in some places in the rest of the UK...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Australia seeks friendship with Solomons despite China pact

Australia's defense minister said Friday that his nation wants to continue having a strong friendship with the Solomon Islands despite it signing a security pact with China.Speaking on Australia’s Nine Network “Today” show, Peter Dutton said Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has been very clear that he is not going to allow a Chinese military base to be built on the islands and Australia is taking him at his word.“The deal that has been signed between the Solomon Islands and China allows for a security presence on the Solomon Islands, that’s the whole basis of the agreement,"...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
The Independent

UK Conservatives lose London strongholds, in blow to Johnson

Britain’s governing Conservatives suffered losses in their few London strongholds in local elections, according to results announced Friday that will pile more pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid ethics scandals and a worsening economic picture.The vote for more than 200 local councils decides who collects garbage and fills potholes across the country, and is also seen as an important barometer of public opinion ahead of the next national election, which must be held by 2024.The main opposition Labour Party, which has been out of power nationally since 2010, won control of Wandsworth, Barnet and Westminster, three London boroughs...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

France's left agrees to largely campaign together vs. Macron

Long-divided left-wing parties in France will march into forthcoming legislative elections largely together, after the Socialist Party agreed late Thursday to join a new coalition of the left that hopes to limit re-elected centrist President Emmanuel Macron 's room for policy-making in his second term.The Socialists join the Greens and the Communist Party in hooking their wagon to the France Unbowed party of hard-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon. He placed third in the presidential election in April, just short of the run-off won by Macron. But Mélenchon hopes his showing will be a springboard for the left to win big...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Queen plans to attend state opening of Parliament

The Queen plans to attend the state opening of Parliament when she will set out the Government’s policies and proposed legislation for the new session in her speech.A Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed the monarch, who has been experiencing mobility issues, is aiming to deliver her address at the national event next Tuesday, but her attendance will be confirmed on the day.There has been speculation about whether the Queen will fulfil one of her major duties as head of state, especially after it was announced she would not be attending the garden party season and instead would be represented by members...
POLITICS
The Independent

Long Covid symptoms ‘limit ability of 1.2m in UK to undertake day-to-day activities’

Long Covid is limiting the ability of 1.2 million people in the UK to undertake day-to-day activities, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reports. That figures represents 67 per cent of the 1.8m long Covid cases in the country, where people have symptoms persisting for more than four weeks after first catching the virus. One in five sufferers say that their daily activities were particuarly badly affected, with 346,000 people saying they were ‘limited a lot’ . Fatigue continues to be the most common symptom reported as part of individuals’ experience of long Covid, with 51 per cent...
WORLD
The Independent

‘We won’t give up Ukraine’ refugee says after finding a home in the UK

A Ukrainian refugee “so happy” to be living in the UK said the bravery of those left behind has made her love her homeland “a hundred times more”.Fighting forced Sofiia Klimina, 26, to flee her home in Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv near the city of Bucha – an area where dead civilians have been pictured in the streets, drawing widespread accusations of war crimes by Russian forces.Ms Klimina came to the UK at the end of March after finding British couple Neil Baker, 61, and Helen Hayes, 52, on a website connecting sponsors with refugees.Mr Baker and Ms Hayes,...
WORLD
The Independent

Labour blames loss of Hull on Tory voters moving to Lib Dems

Labour has blamed their loss of control of Hull after more than a decade in power on a collapse of the Tory vote which moved to the Lib Dems.Labour’s outgoing council leader Daren Hale said his party lost its slender majority in the city due to a total collapse of the last vestiges of Conservative support in key wards of the city.The Lib Dems saw a net gain of three seats in Hull, leaving them with 29 seats on the 57-seat council, compared with 27 for Labour and one independent. The Conservatives lost their last remaining seat on the council...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Local elections 2022: key results so far

Voters went to the polls on Thursday in 200 local authorities across Britain.Around a third of councils are declaring results overnight, with the rest – including all authorities in Scotland and Wales – later on Friday.Here are some of the key results so far:– WestminsterWestminster had been run by the Conservatives continuously since the council was created in 1964. Now it is in Labour hands – an outcome not predicted by many, but one that symbolises the slump in Tory support in the capital.– WandsworthWandsworth is a long-standing Labour target in London and this year the party has finally won...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

House prices hit new record but growth expected to slow

The average UK house price increased by more than £3,000 in April, marking the longest run of monthly rises since 2016, according to an index.Halifax said the average property value rose by 1.1% or £3,078 last month.Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: “This was the 10th consecutive month that property values have increased, the longest run of continuous gains since the end of 2016.”The typical house price was a new record of £286,079 – an annual increase of 10.8%.At the current rate of growth, the price of a typical home could hit £300,000 by the end of the year,...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

The Independent

636K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy