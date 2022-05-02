Firefighter dies in West Virginia trying to save woman and child
A firefighter died on Sunday while trying to rescue a mother and child from a car that went into the Elk River. According to WVEC 13...www.pennlive.com
lord father please bring this hero of men to your side and comfort his family in Jesus name Amen🙏
