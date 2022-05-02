ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighter dies in West Virginia trying to save woman and child

By Zahriah Balentine
 4 days ago
A firefighter died on Sunday while trying to rescue a mother and child from a car that went into the Elk River. According to WVEC 13...

Hatchetman Jones
4d ago

lord father please bring this hero of men to your side and comfort his family in Jesus name Amen🙏

IN THIS ARTICLE
