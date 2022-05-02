ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Part 1: Overreactions from Celts-Bucks and Grizz-GSW With Ryen Russillo

By Bill Simmons
The Ringer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Ja Morant Had Special Message For Steph Curry After Game 2

On Tuesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies evened the series against the Golden State Warriors thanks to an incredible performance from point guard Ja Morant. The former No. 2 overall pick is establishing himself as one of the most dynamic players in the game. That was on full display last night as Morant dropped 47 points en route to the team's 106-101 victory.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Ringer

NBA Playoff Character Awards With Chris Ryan and Tyler Parker, Jackie MacMullan on Celts-Bucks, and Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Chris Ryan and Tyler Parker to discuss Tyler’s five favorite characters in the NBA playoffs (2:21). Then Bill talks with Jackie MacMullan about the Celtics-Bucks Round 2 series currently tied at 1-1, the difficulty of officiating Giannis Antetokounmpo, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka helping his team find their identity, why it is so difficult to predict the series outcome, and more (41:29). Finally Bill is joined by Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam to talk about going on tour for the first time since the pandemic, navigating working as a solo artist while still remaining an integral part of Pearl Jam, why the Utah Jazz haven’t been successful with their roster, Seattle’s grunge scene in the ’90s, rumors of the SuperSonics returning to Seattle, and more (1:18:43).
SEATTLE, WA
The Ringer

Tyrese Maxey Is Lightning in a Bottle

In his sophomore NBA campaign, Tyrese Maxey has met increased opportunity with increased production. The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann breaks down what Maxey brings to the Philadelphia 76ers, how he fits alongside Joel Embiid and James Harden, and how he could continue to develop in the future.
NBA
GolfWRX

The estimated tax Tiger Woods pays per day revealed

Athletes’ wages comprise much more than just performance pay. The revenue brought in via advertising, promotions, television rights all count to their income as much as pure talent and numbers, and with US Tax Day just behind us, bookies.com ran the data to find out just how much tax these superstars pay.
NFL
The Ringer

Episode 100 and We’re Just Getting Started

The Full Go returns for the 100th episode as Jason opens the show celebrating the milestone before diving into White Sox’s issues (01:56). The NBA is in a transitional period when it comes to their stars, and there’s no better time to be a basketball fan (21:41). NFL Network’s Gregg Rosenthal joins the show to discuss Justin Fields’s future with the Bears, NFL player empowerment, and more (28:50). Lastly, your voicemails are back (46:37)!
CHICAGO, IL
The Ringer

The Heat and Suns Handle Business at Home

Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss the Suns putting on a clinic in the second half and pulling away from the Mavericks to take a 2-0 series lead (1:45). Then they discuss the Heat dominating the Sixers again at home and whether the Sixers have any solutions to stop the Heat with no Joel Embiid (25:04).
MIAMI, FL
The Ringer

“Nepalese Hallucinogenic Honey”: Breaking Down Episode 8 of ‘Atlanta’

In the eighth episode of Atlanta’s second season, Paper Boi, née Alfred, gets advice from a female friend; has a violent encounter with young male fans; and experiences an existential breakthrough while lost and alone, a series of events obliquely linked to the memory of his late mother. In the eighth episode of Atlanta’s third season, history repeats itself.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

The Warriors Have No Answer for Ja Morant

After Gary Payton II got walloped by Dillon Brooks and broke his elbow in the opening minutes of Game 2, Andrew Wiggins became the primary defender against Ja Morant. Wiggins didn’t have nearly the success bothering him off the dribble as Payton did in Game 1. Morant tied a playoff career-high with 47 points and got wherever he wanted with the ball in a 106-101 victory to even the Grizzlies’ second-round series with the Warriors.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Ringer

In the NBA, You’re Either Trying to Stop Giannis or Find the Next Giannis

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t shoot well in Boston. That much was predictable: The Celtics boast the league’s best defense, with waves of physical defenders to throw at the Bucks’ leading scorer. So he’s converted just 20 of 52 attempts in two games of the second-round playoff series.
NBA
The Ringer

Ja Goes Off, Kerr Gets Mad, and Boston Survives, Plus Short QBs and a Draft Recap

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Haralabos Voulgaris and J. Kyle Mann to discuss Ja Morant’s 47-point performance in the Grizzlies’ Game 2 win vs. the Warriors, potential adjustments for the Warriors, and Gary Payton II’s injury (1:33), before recapping the Celtics’ Game 2 victory over the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo looking awesome even during an off game, series predictions, and more (29:34). Finally, Bill talks with NFL Network’s Peter Schrager about his biggest takeaways from the 2022 NFL draft. They also discuss the A.J. Brown trade, what is going to happen to Baker Mayfield, division-winner odds, and more (57:43).
BOSTON, MA

