Part 1: Overreactions from Celts-Bucks and Grizz-GSW With Ryen Russillo

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Chris Ryan and Tyler Parker to discuss Tyler’s five favorite characters in the NBA playoffs (2:21). Then Bill talks with Jackie MacMullan about the Celtics-Bucks Round 2 series currently tied at 1-1, the difficulty of officiating Giannis Antetokounmpo, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka helping his team find their identity, why it is so difficult to predict the series outcome, and more (41:29). Finally Bill is joined by Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam to talk about going on tour for the first time since the pandemic, navigating working as a solo artist while still remaining an integral part of Pearl Jam, why the Utah Jazz haven’t been successful with their roster, Seattle’s grunge scene in the ’90s, rumors of the SuperSonics returning to Seattle, and more (1:18:43).

