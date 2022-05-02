Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 05:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Escambia; Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Escambia County in south central Alabama Northwestern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 412 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Atmore to 12 miles west of Molino to 10 miles east of Robertsdale to Bon Secour, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Warrington, Gonzalez, Gulf Shores, Atmore, Foley, Pace, Milton, Gulf Breeze, Brewton, Orange Beach, Goulding, Century, Flomaton, Bagdad and Lillian. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0