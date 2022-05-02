Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baldwin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR BALDWIN AND WESTERN ESCAMBIA COUNTIES At 404 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Atmore to 13 miles east of Stapleton to 4 miles northeast of Robertsdale to near Foley, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gulf Shores, Bay Minette, Foley, Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Loxley, Lillian, Magnolia Springs, Stapleton, Bon Secour, Summerdale, Silverhill, Perdido Beach, Elberta and Bratt. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
