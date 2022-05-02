ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Deputies looking for missing boy, 1, in Michigan

By Corinne Moore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTCmy_0fQ3vzue00

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find a 1-year-old who is missing from Byron Township.

Deputies say Noah Alan Jordan was last seen in a trailer park near Division Avenue South and M-6 around 11:05 a.m. He was wearing blue, gray and black camouflage pajamas and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Multiple agencies are canvassing the area looking for him, including trained search and rescue volunteers. Some emergency personnel are searching in nearby Buck Creek.

“Parents reported their almost 2-year-old, Noah, went missing after they couldn’t find him around the home. So Kent County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to help look for him in and around that home,”  Sgt. Eric Brunner said. “Since they weren’t able to find him immediately in that area they started calling in more resources and to continue to expand that search outward. Noah was last seen wearing a blue onesie. Blue, gray and black camouflage were the colors with that. He is nonverbal.”

If you see Noah or have any information on his location you’re asked to call 911 or the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.336.3113.

WANE 15

WANE 15

