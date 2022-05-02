ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Park mansion built for Titanic survivor now open for public tours

By Gaynor Hall
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — A mansion initially built for a family who survived the Titanic disaster is now open for public tours.

It was a renovation project that stretched over four and a half years. With the help of 40 top Chicago area designers working their magic in every space, the result is from top to bottom, a feast of vibrant colors, texture, stunning light fixtures, and thoughtful design.

Leigh-Anne Kazma is an investor behind the Adler on the Park Showcase House for Charity . At 2700 North Lakeview in Lincoln Park, there’s a lot of history.

“This is a David Adler home, a landmark home now here in Chicago,” Kazma said. “It was built in the early 1900s. Emily Ryerson was a survivor of the Titanic and she commissioned David Adler to build this row house.”

West Town art exhibit highlights housing inequity in Chicago

The house was split into two multimillion-dollar luxury residences and is now up for sale.

“Unit one is a lot more historic. We have a lot of original molding, original staircase, original stairs,” Kazma said. “Unit two is a little more contemporary.”

The home is open to the public for tours every weekend through the end of this month.

Tickets are $65 dollars and some of the proceeds will benefit two Chicago charities: the Big Shoulders Fund and Thresholds , which was previously housed in the historic building.

“I think we have something for everybody, for the history buff, the architect buff, interior design lovers, and charitable people,” Kazma said. “It’s definitely exciting and I’m thrilled to share it with everybody for sure.”

WGN News

Tinley Park 17-year-old killed days after father says he ‘did not trust her’ to go to school prom, court docs show

**DISCLAIMER: Story contains graphic details and expletives that some may find disturbing. Reader discretion is strongly advised. TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Grisly details released surrounding the murder of a 17-year-old Tinley Park girl reveal the teen’s father revoked permission for her to attend prom because he didn’t trust her. Documents also show she feared he […]
TINLEY PARK, IL
WGN News

Chicago man gets 105 years in ‘execution’ of 14-year-old girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl found dumped in a trash-filled Gary alley with her hands bound behind her back. Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was sentenced Thursday by a Lake County judge in Takaylah Tribitt’s September 2019 killing. The Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the man, of an unknown age, was in an altercation with another man in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1 p.m. when he was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

