Hartford, CT

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin tests positive for COVID-19

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hLvqA_0fQ3uz1H00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin shared news of his positive COVID-19 diagnosis on Sunday.

Mayor Bronin took to Twitter , noting “guess it’s my turn.”

“Started feeling a little congested today and just took a test,” Bronin said. “Positive. Stuffed up/coughing a little, but generally fine.”

Mayor Bronin noted that he’s grateful for at-home test kits and reminded to public that kits are available at Hartford Public Library branches across the city. He said “it’s better to know.”

For HPL branch locations, visit hplct.org .

