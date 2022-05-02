ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Judds, Ray Charles to be inducted into Country Hall of Fame

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0FDf_0fQ3uq4k00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Country Music Hall of Fame will induct Ray Charles and The Judds into its ranks on Sunday night, though the death of Naomi Judd a day earlier will undoubtedly alter the normally celebratory ceremony.

The hall continued with the ceremony at the request of Judd’s family, but with “heavy hearts and weighted minds,” according to CEO Kyle Young.

Mother-daughter act Naomi and Wynonna Judd were among the most popular duos of the 1980s, scoring 14 No. 1 hits during their nearly three-decade career.

Inductees are usually honored with speeches, performances of their songs and the unveiling of a plaque that will hang in the Hall of Fame’s rotunda. However, a planned public red carpet prior to the ceremony was canceled.

Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Fans gathered outside the museum anyway on Sunday, drawn to a white floral bouquet outside the entrance and a small framed photo of Naomi Judd below. A single rose was laid on the ground.

Charles’ induction will showcase his genre-defying country releases, which showed the genre’s commercial appeal. The Georgia-born singer and piano player grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry and in 1962 released “Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music,” which became one of the best selling country releases of his era.

Charles’ version of “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” spent five weeks on top of the Billboard 100 chart and remains one of his most popular songs. He died in 2004.

Much of the attention Sunday will likely be on Naomi Judd, who died unexpectedly on Saturday near Nashville.

“We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” daughters Wynonna and Ashley said in a statement to The Associated Press announcing her death. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public.”

Forbes Travel Guide names country’s best restaurants for 2022

Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association, said at the beginning of Sunday’s ceremony that the music community wanted to lift up the Judd family in their time of grieving.

“Love doesn’t simply build a bridge; it is the bridge,” said Trahern. “The Judds taught us that and love is Naomi’s enduring legacy.”

The Hall of Fame will also honor two recordings musicians: Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.

Bayers, a drummer in Nashville for decades who worked on 300 platinum records, is a member of the Grand Ole Opry band. He regularly played on records for The Judds, Ricky Skaggs, George Strait, Alan Jacksonand Kenny Chesney. He is the first drummer to join the institution.

Drake, who died in 1988, was a pedal steel guitar player and a member of Nashville’s A-team of skilled session musicians, played on hits like “Stand By Your Man” by Tammy Wynette and “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones. He is the first pedal steel guitar player to become part of the Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Missing teen linked to a San Angelo man

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Comanche Police Department needs your help in locating 15-year-old Regan Rivera who went missing from her home in Comanche on April 18th at around 5:30 PM. She was last seen in her garage wearing jean shorts. The type of shirt is unknown. Regan is described to be 5 feet 6 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Funeral arrangements announced for Belton High School student

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Funeral arrangements for the Belton High School student who was fatally stabbed have been arranged. Jose “Joe” Ramirez passed away at the age of 18 on Wednesday. Funeral arrangements are being done by Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton, located at 5431 West U.S. Highway 190. According to […]
BELTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Deadline

Country Music Hall Of Fame Ceremony To Proceed Following Naomi Judd’s Death; Wynonna Expected To Attend The Judds’ Induction

Click here to read the full article. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will continue with its medallion ceremony on Sunday, May 1st in Nashville following news of the death of country music icon Naomi Judd, who, along with her daughter Wynonna, was set to be inducted as The Judds. According to a Country Music Hall of Fame rep, Wynonna Judd is expected to attend the induction ceremony. CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Kyle Young, said in a statement provided to Billboard that the Judd family requested the ceremony to carry on in light of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

Wynonna And Ashley Judd Accept Mother Naomi’s Induction Into Country Music Hall Of Fame One Day After Her Death

Click here to read the full article. Naomi and her daughter Wynonna Judd, along with Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, one day after Naomi Judd died.  In a statement made to AP, the family told the outlet that Naomi Judd died due to “the disease of mental illness. the statement read. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.” According to Twincities.com, tears were shed at the ceremony as Naomi was scheduled to...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Skaggs
Person
George Jones
Person
Ray Charles
Person
George Strait
Person
Pete Drake
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Pete Rose
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Tammy Wynette
Person
Eddie Bayers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Country Hall Of Fame#Ap#The Hall Of Fame#Grand Ole Opry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KLST/KSAN

Brady shooter charged with attempted capital murder

BRADY, Texas — A man who was arrested for shooting a Brady police officer now faces attempted murder charges. According to booking documents, Dakota Allen Blake, 35, of Defiance, OH, is charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer. The Department of Public Safety says Blake opened fire on a Brady police officer after […]
BRADY, TX
Taste of Country

The Judds Singer Naomi Judd Dead at 76

Naomi Judd, who shot to fame alongside her daughter Wynonna as one-half of the mother-daughter country duo the Judds, has died at the age of 76. Bloomberg News reports that Wynonna and her sister, actor Ashley Judd, broke the news of their mother's death in a statement to the Associated Press on Saturday (April 30).
CELEBRITIES
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy