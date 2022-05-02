ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Alker emerges from rain for 4-shot win on Champions Tour

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steven Alker returned from a two-hour rain delay by playing a six-hole stretch in 6-under par on the back nine to race past Steve Stricker, close with a 6-under 66 and win the Insperity Invitational on Sunday for his second victory this year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Alker had to make a pair of tough par saves to close out the front nine at The Woodlands and stay one shot ahead of Stricker, who was playing for the first time in six months.

Alker birdied three straight holes starting at No. 11, and then he effectively put the tournament away by rolling in an eagle putt on the par-5 15th to build a four-shot lead.

Stricker and Brandt Jobe each shot 70 and tied for second, four shots behind. Alker finished at 18-under 198.

Stricker was hospitalized late last year when his liver count plunged and his white blood cell count spiked. He lost 25 pounds and was worried about his strength and endurance in his first competition since Oct. 10.

The winning Ryder Cup captain held up fine. He just couldn’t hang with Alker.

“I felt my game got a little bit better every day,” Stricker said.

Alker won the Rapiscan Systems Classic in Mississippi, and he was poised to make it two straight wins until he lost in a playoff outside Dallas by hitting into the water. Now he has two victories, along with two playoff losses.

This win enabled him to move to the top of the Charles Schwab Cup standings with his $345,000 for winning. Not bad for a Kiwi who only nine months ago had no status at all on the 50-and-older circuit.

He qualified for the Boeing Classic and kept finishing in the top 10 to get into the next week, eventually winning making it all the way to the season finale.

In 17 starts on the PGA Tour Champions, Alker has 10 finishes in the top five.

“It’s been a fun ride,” Alker said. “I’m just happy to be out here. Everything has come around. I’m enjoying my game. Everything is a lot of fun.”

The rain delay helped in another way. Alker said he was watching TV coverage and noticed his swing was a little off. He returned and tried to stay more on top of the ball, and he was practically flawless the rest of the way.

Jobe moved into second alone with a birdie on the par-3 16th, only to miss a short par putt on the next hole and failing to convert a 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole.

Stricker came away feeling good about his game, but uncertain whether he will play next week in Atlanta or take a week off before the first of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions.

“If you would have saw me where I was a month ago to where I am today, that’s what makes me happy because I’ve come a long ways in just a month,” Stricker said. “If I can keep kind of getting stronger and progressing the next month, I’ll be all right.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Turner Sports prepared for their first Stanley Cup Playoffs

Liam McHugh is familiar with the rigors of hosting studio shows during the Stanley Cup playoffs, especially those nights when games go to the multiple overtimes on the West Coast. McHugh is in for some relief this season. With Turner Sports and ESPN picking up the playoffs after 16 years,...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Golf Channel

Watch: Marc Leishman nearly hits Corey Conners with bladed bunker shot

Maybe if they are partners at Quail Hollow later this year, Corey Conners will take one for the team. But as playing competitors at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship, the Canadian instinctively dodged Marc Leishman’s errant bunker shot on Thursday. Leishman, in greenside bunker on the par-3 17th...
GOLF
The Star Democrat

McIlroy looks to further success

POTOMAC (AP) — Wearing black rain pants on a soggy, foggy Wednesday morning, Rory McIlroy still had a bounce in his step and plenty of reasons to smile as he chatted with reporters, signed autographs and posed for selfies outside…
POTOMAC, MD
Reuters

McIlroy confident ahead of Wells Fargo title defence

May 4 (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday that his final-round charge at the Masters has given him a confidence boost ahead of his return to competition this week in Potomac, Maryland where he is the defending champion at the Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy capped a closing 64 at...
POTOMAC, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Champions Tour#Dallas#Ap#The Pga Tour Champions#The Charles Schwab Cup
Golf Channel

McIlroy looks to defend Wells Fargo at TPC Potomac

Rory McIlroy describes what he found in his game during the final round of the Masters and how it will help him moving forward. He also shares his opinions regarding the PGA Tour's fall schedule.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy signs multi-year equipment extension with TaylorMade Golf

Rory McIlroy signed a "multi-year equipment extension" with TaylorMade Golf for his clubs and golf ball, the company announced Tuesday without providing specifics of the deal. McIlroy first signed with the company in 2017, a contract worth a reported $100 million. “Over the last several years I have had the...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

881K+
Followers
430K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy