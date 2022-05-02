ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Infant siblings killed in Rocky Mount honored with neighborhood vigil

By Maddie Kerth
WITN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Family and friends gathered Saturday in Rocky Mount to hold a vigil for the two children that died after being found unresponsive inside a car earlier in April. As WRAL reports, attendees cried, sang and lifted each other in prayer. 3-month-old Kamryn and his...

