ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC4

‘It’s been a lesson for us’: High School sophomore fights to recover after tragic ATV rollover accident

By Curtis Booker
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzWfT_0fQ3u0hZ00

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – When tragedy strikes it’s easy to let the odds get the best of us and not put up a fight. But for 16-year-old Emily Traveller that is not the case. Her resilience and positive mindset has her fighting to move her body again after being told it was likely she wouldn’t be able to following a trip to the sand dunes where she took a tumble for the worse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ib1xd_0fQ3u0hZ00
Courtesy of the Traveller family

On April 22 Emily’s parents Kari and Jon Traveller received a call that their daughter had been involved in an ATV accident while out with some friends at Little Sahara. According to Father Jon Traveller, there weren’t a lot of details at first except that there was an accident and paramedics had been called. Emily had been with three other friends at a campfire as they were riding in a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle. At some point the ATV rolled, and Emily was pinned under it for nearly an hour.

Study: Alcohol shrinks the brain, linked to Alzheimer’s
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yg3P7_0fQ3u0hZ00
Courtesy of the Traveller family
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01C2W2_0fQ3u0hZ00
Courtesy of the Traveller family

Jon and Kari began making the trek from their home in Utah County to Little Sahara to get to their daughter. “We thought maybe it was just scrapes, bruises or broken bones but we didn’t know how severe her injuries were,” Jon Traveller told ABC4’s Curtis Booker via a zoom interview.

Courtesy of the Traveller family

During the drive, Jon and Kari Traveller said they were getting updates from first responders about Emily’s condition. When they were about 20 minutes away from the sand dunes, they were told Emily had been life-flighted from Little Sahara to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo–that’s when they had a feeling her injuries were serious. Upon arrival at the hospital, Jon Traveller said dozens of nurses and doctors were waiting to begin operating on Emily. When parents Jon and Kari finally saw their daughter on a stretcher it confirmed their worst fears. Emily had suffered life-altering injuries, a broken neck, and couldn’t move her arms or legs.

Diver hospitalized following SR 201 car collision

Doctors originally told Jon and Kari Traveller that “after an MRI assessment they determined her neck was broken and told them she’d probably never move her arms and legs again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvEcT_0fQ3u0hZ00
Emily Traveller, an athletic teen who partakes in competitive gym, cheerleading, skiing and loves being outdoors with friends. Emily’s mom Kari says she was worried about the long-lasting effects of the accident. (Courtesy of the Traveller family)

As an active teen, when the ability to move your body is revoked, not only does it take a physical toll, but a mental one as well.

“She told us she is taking this head on and focusing on what she can do and not what she can’t do,” said Kari Traveller.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QoWDY_0fQ3u0hZ00
Courtesy of the Traveller family

Emily is already defying the odds. After just over a week in the hospital she’s making progress on her road to recovery. ABC4 was able to speak to Emily via zoom. She said she’s been able to move her arms a little and is grateful for doctors at Utah Valley Hospital who have been working with her.

“Mentally she’s staying so tough, her body is responding to her, and it’s been a lesson for us on what positive thinking can do. The community support has been huge for her, she’s internalized it and it’s pushing her to fight,” Kari Traveller told ABC4.

Two-alarm SLC house fire, cause unknown

Students at her school, as well as the cheer team and staff have been rallying around Emily during this fight. Many of whom have visited her in the hospital leaving posters, cards, prayers and just all-around good vibes.

Emily’s sophomore prom was on Saturday, and even though she was in the hospital, she was greeted with a visit by her date dressed to the nines as if they were going to the dance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=044iGQ_0fQ3u0hZ00
Courtesy of the Traveller family

Emily has been undergoing treatment at Utah Valley Hospital and will continue for the next few days and then the Traveller family will relocate to Denver for intensive physical therapy to help Emily regain functionality, as doctors recommended a facility there that specializes in spinal injuries.

Emily and family will spend the majority of the summer in Denver as she continues her fight to recovery. Emily says she is not sure what her future in cheerleading will look like after this accident, but she’s maintaining a positive outlook.

Kari Traveller said she is thankful for all of the outpouring of support from the community, some of it even from out of state.

CDC: Eating disorders in girls doubled during pandemic

“I tell everyone who comes to see her that they are healing this girl whether it’s by prayer, bonding together, or positive vibes. It’s healing her mentally which is healing her body,” says Kari Traveller. “We can’t avoid hard things if we can come together and support one another, there’s a special healing that goes on there”, Traveller adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vOyUN_0fQ3u0hZ00
Courtesy of the Traveller family

A family member has organized a go fund me account to help with medical expenses. For those who want to follow Emily along her journey, you can do so on a Facebook page dedicated to sharing updates on Emily’s progress as she works to regain feeling and getting back to doing the things she loves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406Sy6_0fQ3u0hZ00
Courtesy of the Traveller family

#EmilyStrong

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Three-year-old hits parents with vehicle in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two Utah parents have been injured after their 3-year-old son accidentally ran into them with a vehicle on Monday night. North Ogden Police says a three-year-old boy got into his parents’ car while they were busy with yard work outside. As the child was sitting inside, the vehicle started moving […]
NORTH OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Missing St. George man found dead

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 4/27/22 3:30 p.m. ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A missing man from St. George last seen on April 22 has been found dead. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Tanner Marvel, 28, was located on Tuesday afternoon. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further details will be released at […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Cdc#Utah Valley#Rollover#Accident#Atv#Traveller#Abc4
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
ABC4

St. George man arrested after woman’s bloodied body found in home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for first-degree murder after a woman’s body was discovered in a St. George home on Wednesday. St. George Police have identified the suspect as Jonathon David Cross, 43. The victim has been identified as Lisa Breinholt. Police first responded to a welfare check at a […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Magna man had a hunch his son was dead

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A family is devastated after learning it was their own son who was killed in a shooting in Magna on Friday. Authorities identified 20-year-old Fernando Ruesga Jr. as the victim. The suspect has yet to be arrested.Ruesga Jr.’s father told ABC4 he was waiting for his son because they were going […]
MAGNA, UT
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
ABC4

Idaho man killed the day after his brother’s funeral

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – Officials say an Idaho man has died in a car crash — just one day after his brother’s funeral. According to East Idaho News, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a crash Friday night where they discovered the body of 37-year-old Juan Silerio. Silerio was discovered inside of […]
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

1 dead after falling from window in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died after falling from a window in Ogden. Officials say the person fell from a window at an apartment complex Wednesday. No other information has been released. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Popular burger chain offers free fries for the rest of 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – One of the best things about Utah is the beloved culinary masterpiece that is fry sauce. What better way to enjoy fry sauce than with free french fries? Starting today, national fast food chain Burger King is offering free fries to all “Royal Perks” members for the rest of the year. The […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

South Jordan Police searching for woman suspect of fraud

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? The South Jordan Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of fraudulent activities.  The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage in what appears to be a drive-thru service. She appears to have blonde hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored top.  Authorities […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

ABC4

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy