The Washington Nationals are swinging hot bats on the road and look to continue that pattern when they face the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night in Denver. The Nationals have scored in double digits in three of their past four games — all away from home — and lead the majors by averaging 6.7 runs per game on the road. They dominated Colorado in the opener of the three-game set with a 10-2 victory.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO