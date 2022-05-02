Special Weather Statement issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Yell The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Fourche Lafave River Near Houston affecting Perry County. Petit Jean River At Danville affecting Yell County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Petit Jean River At Danville. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the river are flooded. Portions of Corinth Road, north of Danville, become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.7 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Petit Jean River Danville 20.0 20.2 Fri 2 AM 21.5 19.9 18.4 21.7 7 PM 5/06

YELL COUNTY, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO