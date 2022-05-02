Special Weather Statement issued for Borden, Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT AREA WIDE FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SATURDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, NEAR RECORD WARMTH AND A VERY UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT AREA WIDE FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, ABOVE AVERAGE WARMTH AND A VERY UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .A dangerous and long duration period of critical fire weather will set up over much of northern and central New Mexico this weekend into next week. Poor humidity recovery tonight will set the stage for exceptionally low humidity by Saturday afternoon. In addition, increasing southwest winds aloft will mix down to the surface as near record high temperatures and an extremely dry and unstable airmass combine to create widespread critical fire weather conditions. While winds diminish late Saturday evening, expect extremely dry and unstable conditions, above normal warmth and strong winds to return on Sunday with another round of widespread critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SATURDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau and Highlands, West Central Highlands, North Central and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, Middle Rio Grande Valley, Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains from 11 AM MDT Saturday through 10 PM MDT Saturday evening. Critical conditions will redevelop for all areas Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph on Saturday. Southwest winds of 25 to 40 mph with occasional gusts of 45 to 55 mph on Sunday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 4 to 15 percent each day. About 8 to 15 hours of single digit humidities along and east of I-25 and along and south of I-40 Saturday and 5 to 15 hours on Sunday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and dangerous fire behavior will be possible. Outdoor burning should not be done.

