ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard, TX

Bullard Junior Firefighters claim 1st place in EMS

By Michael Fowler
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIgPU_0fQ3rb7I00

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Junior Firefighters of Bullard recently came home champions after traveling to Dallas and competing in multiple areas of fire and rescue scenarios.

City of Arp holds strawberry festival, organizers hope event helps city get back to roots

At the competition, which is known as the Junior Fire Games, they competed against multiple other Junior Fire Departments in five different areas of rescue scenarios and took home the first place title for the EMS category.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pozYY_0fQ3rb7I00

They are a team of 14-17-year-olds from surrounding areas and take on real roles that first responders carry and apply them to hypothetical emergency situations that will prepare them for life in the field.

“It’s really satisfying to know that I can and I am capable, obviously I’m a kid, we still have the ability to react in some ways to train and to be able to save lives,” said Devin Nelson, PIO for Bullard Junior Fire Department.

The program allows these young adults to get certified in areas such as CPR and First Aid, which helps to give them a head start for their future in the workforce.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Severe weather damage in East Texas

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas first responders have seen debris and damage in the area on Thursday due to severe weather. A tornado was seen on the ground in Rusk County, according to a tornado watcher. Trees are blocking roads. The Dirgin community has also seen a lot of damage, but no serious […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

WATCH: Storm cellar door ripped off during tornado

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A viewer in the path of Wednesday’s tornado warned storms in Texoma captured a moment you’ve got to see. While seeking refuge from the confirmed tornado that was on the ground in Wilbarger County near Lockett, the doors of the cellar were ripped from their hinges. Thankfully, no one was injured. […]
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Bullard, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Arp, TX
City
Bullard, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas roads closed due to flooding, debris

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Several roads in the East Texas area are closed due to flooding and debris. Gladewater Gladewater officials reported that there was a tree down in the southbound lanes of the roadway on Loop 485 near the Highway 80 intersection. Harrison County Farm-to-Market 31 is flooded with north and southbound lanes near […]
LONGVIEW, TX
UPI News

Texas dog dubbed world's tallest at 3 feet, 5.18 inches

May 4 (UPI) -- A Texas family's 2-year-old Great Dane was dubbed the tallest dog in the world by Guinness World Records after being officially measured at 3 feet, 5.18 inches tall. Guinness announced Zeus, a dog belonging to Brittany Davis of Bedford, is now the holder of the record...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Report: Jerry Jones involved in Dallas car crash

DALLAS (KETK) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in a two-car crash Wednesday night in Dallas, according to our NBC affiliate NBCDFW. The crash was at the intersection of Harry Hines Boulevard and Wolf Street, which is in central Dallas near I-35. The NBCDFW report stated that Jones was taken to Parkland Hospital as […]
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Aid#Cpr#Ems#Junior Fire Departments#Pio
KETK / FOX51 News

6 arrested within a month on drug charges in Camp County

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Camp County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested six people for possession of a controlled substance in less than a month. According to Sheriff John Cortelyou, 8.25 grams of methamphetamine and 2.07 grams of Ecstasy were taken “off the streets” with those arrests. From April 10 to May 1, […]
CAMP COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Refugio police officer Lee Jordan found not guilty

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

17-year-old capital murder suspect arrested near Dallas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old capital murder suspect was arrested Monday afternoon after spending several months on the run. Kevonte Collins has been wanted since December in connection to the deaths of Deangelo Handy and Rikolah Young, both 18 at the time of their murder. The shooting happened The Oaks at Rosehill apartments in […]
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

At least 4 stabbed during Texas Cinco de Mayo celebration

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least four people were stabbed during a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Abilene Saturday night. The incident happened at St. Vincent Palotti Catholic Church on the 2500 block of Westview Drive around 9:30 p.m. Police said the victims were all attending the outdoor celebration, which featured multiple events, including a […]
ABILENE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘The two victims would have died’: says DA, East Texas man gets 99 years in prison for allegedly assaulting mother, uncle

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to assaulting his mother and his uncle. Carl Dunn, 55, of Karnack, was sentenced to 99 years in prison by a Harrison County jury. On April 27, Carl was arrested after Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies found two […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Trial set for summer in case of missing Jacksonville teen

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans charged in the 2020 disappearance of 18-year-old Tyress Gipson appeared in court Monday afternoon for brief pre-trial hearings. Breonna M. Jimenez and Cameron D. Shead, both Palestine natives, were arrested two years ago roughly two weeks after Gipson was last seen. They were charged with aggravated kidnapping, a […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy