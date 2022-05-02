Bullard Junior Firefighters claim 1st place in EMS

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Junior Firefighters of Bullard recently came home champions after traveling to Dallas and competing in multiple areas of fire and rescue scenarios.

At the competition, which is known as the Junior Fire Games, they competed against multiple other Junior Fire Departments in five different areas of rescue scenarios and took home the first place title for the EMS category.

They are a team of 14-17-year-olds from surrounding areas and take on real roles that first responders carry and apply them to hypothetical emergency situations that will prepare them for life in the field.

“It’s really satisfying to know that I can and I am capable, obviously I’m a kid, we still have the ability to react in some ways to train and to be able to save lives,” said Devin Nelson, PIO for Bullard Junior Fire Department.

The program allows these young adults to get certified in areas such as CPR and First Aid, which helps to give them a head start for their future in the workforce.

