Dodgers: LA Writer Sounds Off On Team's Decision to Sign Trevor Bauer

By Staff Writer
 4 days ago

The LA Times' Dylan Hernández let his voice be heard in the wake of Trevor Bauer's two-year suspension.

Major League Baseball officially issued Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer a suspension on Friday. The league suspended Bauer for 324 games for violating the league's domestic violence policy.

According to ESPN's Alden González , the suspension handed down by the league is the longest in the six-plus years in which the league has had a domestic violence policy.

González wasn't the only ESPN baseball reporter to provide information on the Bauer news. Jeff Passan stated that the league is not counting any of the pitcher's time on administrative leave from last year as time served for the suspension. Meaning, Bauer's suspension, if he doesn't successfully appeal it, will span from this past Friday into the beginning of the 2024 season.

In the wake of the news, The LA Times' Dylan Hernández blasted the Dodgers franchise for deciding to sign Bauer last February in a Saturday column. Hernández simply believes the Dodgers should have known better.

“The Dodgers didn’t know Bauer would be accused of sexual assault. However, they knew he was always in some sort of trouble. They knew how respected baseball people such as Kevin Towers and Terry Francona wanted nothing to do with him. They knew he sliced open his pitching hand repairing a drone.They knew he threw a ball over the centerfield wall instead of handing it to the manager when he was taken out of a game.”

Hernández openly questioned the Dodgers willingness to pay Bauer top dollar.

“The question was never about whether Bauer would get into trouble; the question was about what kind of trouble he would get into.The Dodgers were enamored by the idea of landing a player of Bauer’s quality without having to pay him into his late 30s, so much so that they ignored his problematic history.”

In a statement via Twitter, Bauer communicated that he fully intends to appeal the suspension.

