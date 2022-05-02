ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, NY

Spring Valley HS students to return to class Monday following parking lot brawl

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D7R7F_0fQ3rQMB00

Spring Valley High School students are set to return to class Monday after three students were hurt in a fight Friday afternoon.

Some parents, however, are still concerned about the students' safety. They say the brawl in the school's parking lot could have easily turned deadly.

Cellphone video captured the chaos that ended with two students suffering knife wounds, a third punched in the face and another taken into police custody.

The injured students are expected to recover. But worried parents are still saying enough is enough.

Parents shared their concerns at a recent East Ramapo School Board meeting. They said the violent incident at the school was inevitable unless additional security had been present.

For now, the students are scheduled to return for placement testing.

A school spokesperson called the bloody fight an "isolated incident."

Police do not expect that any violence will continue beyond Friday's incident.

The investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Spring Valley Police Department.

Comments / 1

Related
News 12

Security ramped up at Ossining HS after teen arrested for hitting student with car

Extra security is in place this morning at Ossining High School following a fight between several teens. A 17-year-old student from Sleepy Hollow got into a heated argument Thursday with three Ossining High School students in the back driveway of the school. According to school officials, the teens knew each other, and the 17-year-old waved a knife in a threatening way before he jumped into his car and nicked one of the students with his car.
OSSINING, NY
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Valley, NY
Spring Valley, NY
Education
City
Ramapo, NY
News 12

‘It’s heartbreaking.’ Single mom dies after fall from Stamford train platform; fundraiser started for kids

Jaxson is 10 months old and will never know his mother. He's too young to remember the fall that took her life. Jessica Perez, 34, of Stamford, was at the city train station with Jaxson in his stroller last Tuesday afternoon when they fell from the platform onto the tracks. The single mom was rushed to Stamford Hospital with serious injuries and died a few days later.
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Spring Valley Hs#East Ramapo School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News 12

Police: 2 bodies found on train tracks in Brooklyn

Police say two bodies were found on train tracks in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. According to officials, the bodies were found at around 6:50 a.m. on the Sutter Avenue–Rutland Road train tracks. It's unclear what lead up to the event. Police say an earlier train may have hit the two...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

72K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy