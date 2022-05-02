Spring Valley HS students to return to class Monday following parking lot brawl

Spring Valley High School students are set to return to class Monday after three students were hurt in a fight Friday afternoon.

Some parents, however, are still concerned about the students' safety. They say the brawl in the school's parking lot could have easily turned deadly.

Cellphone video captured the chaos that ended with two students suffering knife wounds, a third punched in the face and another taken into police custody.

The injured students are expected to recover. But worried parents are still saying enough is enough.

Parents shared their concerns at a recent East Ramapo School Board meeting. They said the violent incident at the school was inevitable unless additional security had been present.

For now, the students are scheduled to return for placement testing.

A school spokesperson called the bloody fight an "isolated incident."

Police do not expect that any violence will continue beyond Friday's incident.

The investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Spring Valley Police Department.