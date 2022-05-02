ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Mets SS Francisco Lindor starts double play while being interviewed

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball has joined the fun in recent seasons by "miking up" players during games and this year, the "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcast on ESPN has used a rotating list of superstars to give fans an inside look and listen during the action. Each week during a Sunday night game, one player will say on the air who they nominate for the following week's contest and this time around it was New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor's turn.

During the top of the third inning with one out and a runner on first, while manning his position out on the diamond, the four-time All-Star was being asked about teammate and fellow All-Star Eduardo Escobar. In the middle of his interview, Lindor casually fielded a scalding 102 mile per hour grounder and started an inning-ending, 6-4-3 double play.

As the calendar flips to May, both Lindor and the Mets are looking to carry over their successes from a red-hot April. Entering Sunday night's NL East battle against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets boast the best record in the National League at 15-7 and trail only the crosstown-rival New York Yankees for the top mark in all of baseball.

The 28-year-old Lindor is attempting to bounce back from an underwhelming first year in Queens and is off to a good start. The two-time Gold Glove award winner went 24-for-85 (.282) with a .367 on-base percentage and .482 slugging percentage to go with four home runs, 14 RBIs and three stolen bases in April.

In 2021, Lindor posted a career-worst slash line of .230/.322/.412, while collecting 20 home runs, 63 RBIs and 10 stolen bases across 452 at-bats covering 125 games.

