Primary elections set Tuesday; polls open at 9 a.m.

Tuesday is Election Day for the Anderson County Republican and Democratic Primaries. Polls open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Early voting ended last Thursday, April 28. As of Thursday, a total of 3,918 of Anderson County's registered voters chose to vote early. According to the tally posted to the Anderson County Election Commission website, 1,432 people cast their votes at the old National Guard Armory in Clinton; 1,197 at the voting site at Anderson's Crossing shopping center in Norris; and 1,088 at the Midtown Community Center/Wildcat Den in Oak Ridge. Anderson County voters could cast their votes at any of those three early voting sites, no matter where they lived.

A total of 129 people cast their votes by mail-in ballots, and 72 nursing home residents voted as well, according to the tally.

Only 130 people voted in the Democratic Primary, which had no candidates, although people could submit write-in candidates. A total of 3,788 people cast votes in the Republican Primary, which included several contested races among the GOP: General Sessions judges for Division I in Clinton and Division II in Oak Ridge; circuit court clerk; and County Commission in Districts 1, 2 and 3.

The most early votes — 601 — were cast on Thursday, the final day of early voting. The fewest votes were cast on Saturday, April 23 — 70. The early voting sites were open half-days on Saturdays. The early voting period was April 13 through April 28.

Where to vote

On Tuesday, registered voters must go to their usual election site. However, there have been some changes. As explained in the Anderson County ballot published in The Oak Ridger last Tuesday, April 26, the Bull Run precinct's voting site is now at Edgemoor Baptist Church, 330 Old Emory Road. The Oak Ridge City Hall precinct is now called the Oak Ridge Senior Center precinct and is located at the Senior Center at 1405 Oak Ridge Turnpike. There is also a new precinct called Brushy Valley, and it is located at 122 Bluebird Lane in Heiskell at the Poarch Manor Event Center, a wedding venue.

Election day locations are listed below.