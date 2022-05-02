Primary elections set Tuesday; polls open at 9 a.m.
Tuesday is Election Day for the Anderson County Republican and Democratic Primaries. Polls open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Early voting ended last Thursday, April 28. As of Thursday, a total of 3,918 of Anderson County's registered voters chose to vote early. According to the tally posted to the Anderson County Election Commission website, 1,432 people cast their votes at the old National Guard Armory in Clinton; 1,197 at the voting site at Anderson's Crossing shopping center in Norris; and 1,088 at the Midtown Community Center/Wildcat Den in Oak Ridge. Anderson County voters could cast their votes at any of those three early voting sites, no matter where they lived.
A total of 129 people cast their votes by mail-in ballots, and 72 nursing home residents voted as well, according to the tally.
Only 130 people voted in the Democratic Primary, which had no candidates, although people could submit write-in candidates. A total of 3,788 people cast votes in the Republican Primary, which included several contested races among the GOP: General Sessions judges for Division I in Clinton and Division II in Oak Ridge; circuit court clerk; and County Commission in Districts 1, 2 and 3.
The most early votes — 601 — were cast on Thursday, the final day of early voting. The fewest votes were cast on Saturday, April 23 — 70. The early voting sites were open half-days on Saturdays. The early voting period was April 13 through April 28.
Where to vote
On Tuesday, registered voters must go to their usual election site. However, there have been some changes. As explained in the Anderson County ballot published in The Oak Ridger last Tuesday, April 26, the Bull Run precinct's voting site is now at Edgemoor Baptist Church, 330 Old Emory Road. The Oak Ridge City Hall precinct is now called the Oak Ridge Senior Center precinct and is located at the Senior Center at 1405 Oak Ridge Turnpike. There is also a new precinct called Brushy Valley, and it is located at 122 Bluebird Lane in Heiskell at the Poarch Manor Event Center, a wedding venue.
Election day locations are listed below.
- Andersonville: Andersonville Elementary School,1951 Mountain Road;
- Briceville: Briceville Elementary School, 103 Slatestone Road;
- Brushy Valley: Poarch Manor Event Center, 122 Bluebird Lane, Heiskell;
- Bull Run: Edgemoor Baptist Church, 330 Old Emory Road;
- Claxton: Claxton Elementary School, 2218 Clinton Highway, Powell;
- Clinton: Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks St.;
- Clinton High: Clinton High School, 425 Dragon Drive;
- Clinton Middle: Clinton Middle School, 110 N. Hicks St.;
- Dutch Valley: Dutch Valley Elementary School, 1044 Old Dutch Valley Road, Clinton;
- Emory Valley: Jefferson Middle School, Fairbanks Road; Oak Ridge;
- Fairview: Fairview Elementary School, 6715 Hickory Valley Road, Heiskell;
- Glen Alpine: Anderson County High School, Clinton;
- Glenwood: Glenwood Elementary School, 125 Audubon Road, Oak Ridge;
- Hendrix Creek: Larry Dickens Building, 728 Emory Valley Road, Oak Ridge;
- Highland View: Midtown Community Center (Wildcat Den), 102 Robertsville Road, Oak Ridge;
- Lake City Middle: Lake City Middle School, 1132 S. Main St., Rocky Top;
- Marlow: Grand Oaks Elementary School,1033 Oliver Springs Highway, Clinton;
- Norris: Norris Community Center, 20 Chestnut Drive;
- North Clinton: National Guard Armory, 185 J.D. Yarnell Parkway, Clinton;
- Norwood: Norwood Middle School, 655 E. Tri-County Blvd, Oliver Springs;
- Oak Ridge Senior Center (formerly Oak Ridge City Hall or Municipal Building): Oak Ridge Senior Center, 1405 Oak Ridge Turnpike;
- Pine Valley: School Administration Building, 304 New York Ave., Oak Ridge;
- Robertsville: Robertsville Middle School, 245 Robertsville Road, Oak Ridge;
- Rocky Top: Rocky Top Community Center, 916 N. Main St., Main Street;
- Rosedale: Scotty Phillips Grocery, 6441 New River Highway, Briceville;
- South Clinton: South Clinton Community Center, 300-318 S Fowler St, Clinton;
- West Hills: Linden Elementary School, 700 Robertsville Rd., Oak Ridge;
- Woodland: Woodland Elementary School, 168 Manhattan Drive, Oak Ridge.
