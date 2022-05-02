Apple App Store Gives Outdated Apps Some Breathing Room
Apple has reworked its plan for outdated apps on the App Store. Among other things, the company will give developers extra time to update their old...www.slashgear.com
Apple has reworked its plan for outdated apps on the App Store. Among other things, the company will give developers extra time to update their old...www.slashgear.com
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0