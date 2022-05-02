Apple App Store Gives Outdated Apps Some Breathing Room

Ever since Samsung doubled down on its foldable efforts, we've been hearing about Google wanting to jump onto the foldable bandwagon. The company has been attempting to make a foldable device of its own, and reportedly has had a team of engineers working on Google's first-ever foldable device for a long time now. The much-rumored Google foldable device even received a name and was dubbed the Google Pixel Fold. Through 2021, multiple reports hinted at the Pixel Fold's imminent launch. Towards the end of 2021, though, word on the street was that Google had unceremoniously canceled the Pixel Fold project. The reasons behind this supposed cancellation remained a mystery.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO