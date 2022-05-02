ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry County, IL

Crews begin work on $12.9 million in construction projects in McHenry County

By Sam Borcia
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
 4 days ago
Transportation officials said that crews have begun work on $12.9 million in road construction projects in McHenry County that will be finished by early fall. The projects include intersection safety improvements and roadway paving, according to McHenry County Division of Transportation Public Information Officer Christopher Grask. Crews will be...

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Intersection in downtown Woodstock to close for months as crews construct a roundabout

An intersection in downtown Woodstock was closed down Friday as crews begin months-long construction on a roundabout, city officials said. The roundabout is being constructed at the intersection of Lake Avenue, Madison Street and South Street in Woodstock. The closure is scheduled to remain in place until December 1 but could open sooner if the […]
WOODSTOCK, IL
WCIA

Lane closures to start Thursday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — To perform routine storm sewer maintenance activities, National Power Rodding Corp. will have single-lane closures affecting traffic in the intersection of Duncan Road and Winsor Road. Traffic will only be affected in one single area at a time, with traffic control to reroute travelers. Officials said work is planned during the […]
LANE, IL
CBS Chicago

Tornadoes touched down in Oak Brook; DuPage, Will counties among others

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe weather caused damage in parts of the Chicago area Saturday night. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Oak Brook, Illinois, Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed. Video from the Oak Brook Park District Recreation Center shows the tornado sweeping through the parking lot. The tornado touched for about three minutes down near the Hilton hotel and Willow Crest Golf Club with winds of 75 mph and a path length of approximately 1.9 miles with a maximum width of 60 yards before ending in Central Park Oak Brook. The storm left snapped tree branches and a few uprooted trees. One building also lost part of its roof. A bathroom shack at the Hilton hotel was also damaged as high school students arrived for prom. An additional tornado also touched down near Timberlane in Boone County, west of McHenry. Severe storms Saturday left more than 900 ComEd customers without power. According to the company, 35 outages left 930 of its more than 4 million customers without power as of 6 p.m. Saturday. Despite the storms, no injuries were reported. 
OAK BROOK, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

11 establishments in Lake County cited for selling tobacco, nicotine products to people under 21, sheriff says

Clerks at 11 gas stations and other stores in Lake County were cited by the sheriff’s office after being caught selling tobacco or nicotine products to people under 21, authorities said. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office last week concluded the first round of 2022 tobacco compliance checks. The checks were conducted at businesses that sell […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Politics
NBC Chicago

Storms Rip Through Chicago Area, Downing Trees and Damaging Roofs

From downed trees to a blown-off roof, several instances of damage were reported Saturday evening following storms that moved through portions of the Chicago area. Wind gusts reached 65 miles per hour in suburban Plainfield, where an irrigation system apparently blew into a fence, according to storm damage reports from the National Weather Service.
OAK BROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

2-alarm structural fire in Aurora; police warn people to stay clear

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Aurora Police are warning people to avoid the area of Fourth Street following a two-alarm structural fire Thursday afternoon. Police said the fire started on the 100 block of Fourth Street. Fire officials are on the scene. Fourth Street is shut down between Claim Street and Spring Street. Flagg Street is also shut down between Lincoln Avenue and Root Street, according to Aurora police.  No further information was immediately available. 
AURORA, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Your go-to news source for what's happening in Lake and McHenry County, Illinois. We cover crime, breaking news, government and more.

