What the papers say – May 2

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
The cancer backlog, the return of the right to buy and the local elections feature among the topics on today’s front pages.

The Guardian leads on the “millions” missing out on NHS dental care, while updated figures on the bloated cancer care backlog is front page of The Times and the Daily Express.

Meanwhile, The Independent reports the NHS “faces crisis at every level over Covid pressure”.

Boris Johnson is planning to bring back Thatcher-era “right to buy” schemes, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The i reports the Conservative Party is stepping up its campaigning ahead of this week’s local elections, but that rebels are still planning to oust the Prime Minister.

The cost of chicken will rise to equal that of beef, worsening household’s cost-of-living problems, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Mail asks Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to “show us the proof” to back up his claim that he did not break Covid rules during lockdown.

China is asking banks to shield its assets from US sanctions, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says vets have urged pet owners to sunscreen their dogs.

Backlash for Johnson as Tories pay the price for partygate at the polls

Boris Johnson is facing an angry backlash from local Tories as the party saw key London strongholds fall to Labour while also suffering losses in councils across England. Sir Keir Starmer hailed a “turning point” as his party strengthened its grip on the capital, taking the totemic Tory authority in Wandsworth, winning Westminster for the first time since its creation in 1964 and clinching victory in Barnet.
SpaceX brings four astronauts home with midnight splashdown

SpaceX has brought four astronauts home with a midnight splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico, capping the busiest month yet for Elon Musk’s space taxi service. The three US astronauts and one German transported back to Earth in the capsule were bobbing off the Florida coast, near Tampa, less than 24 hours after leaving the International Space Station.
Alastair Cook scores 71st first-class century as Ben Stokes makes Durham return

Sir Alastair Cook made his 71st first-class century for Essex against Yorkshire on a day when new England captain Ben Stokes was in the Durham line-up at Worcestershire. Cook occupied the crease doggedly for his 107 from 268 balls, his third-wicket partnership of 174 with fellow left-hander Paul Walter guiding Essex to 234 for three in their LV= Insurance County Championship Division One clash at Chelmsford.
Oxford University to fund graduate scholarships from Ukraine

Oxford University has announced a new fully-funded graduate scholarship scheme for Ukrainian refugees. The Graduate Scholarship Scheme for Ukraine Refugees will begin in the 2022-23 academic year, seeking to support highly-qualified graduates from Ukraine whose lives have been seriously disrupted by the ongoing conflict. Up to 20 scholarships will be...
Rafael Nadal summons spirit of his Real heroes in comeback win over David Goffin

Rafael Nadal summoned up the spirit of his Real Madrid heroes to stage an incredible comeback victory over David Goffin at the Madrid Open. Less than 24 hours after Real had beaten Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Champions League from a seemingly impossible position, Nadal mounted his own extraordinary recovery to beat Goffin 6-3 5-7 7-6 (9).
What score did my train operator get for family-friendly travel?

Train companies have been assessed on how easy they make it for families with young children to travel. Here are the scores for each operator, according to the Campaign for Family-Friendly Trains:. TfL Rail: 3.5 points. c2c: 3 points. London North Eastern Railway: 2.5 points. Merseyrail: 2.5 points. Govia Thameslink...
Tories suffer heavy losses in London as Johnson faces grassroots backlash

Boris Johnson faced a backlash from local Tory leaders as his party lost major London authorities to Labour and suffered setbacks across England. Sir Keir Starmer’s party further strengthened its grip on the capital, taking the totemic Tory authority in Wandsworth, winning Westminster for the first time since its creation in 1964 and clinching victory in Barnet.
Bristol votes to scrap directly elected mayor

Voters in Bristol have voted to scrap their elected mayor position in a referendum on the way the city is run. The referendum was held 10 years after Bristol switched to a mayor and cabinet model of local governance. In the vote 56,113 people opted for a committee system, with...
DUP urges action as UK Government signals move on NI Protocol not imminent

The DUP has urged the UK Government to act after the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland suggested that action on the Northern Ireland Protocol is not imminent. On the eve of polling on Wednesday night, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis indicated that a move against the protocol is unlikely to feature in the Queen’s Speech.
Jonny Clayton books Berlin berth with victory in Glasgow

Jonny Clayton extended his Cazoo Premier League lead with victory at Glasgow’s OVO Arena. Reigning champion Clayton had taken out James Wade 6-2 and Gary Anderson 6-4 to set up a final meeting with Michael Van Gerwen. The Welshman – who had thrown six perfect darts against Anderson to...
Manhunt after three killed in mass stabbing near Tel Aviv

Israeli security forces are hunting for two Palestinians suspected of carrying out a stabbing rampage near Tel Aviv that left three Israelis dead. The stabbing in the town of Elad on Thursday, Israel’s Independence Day, was the latest in a series of deadly assaults deep inside the country in recent weeks.
