When Alex Wright put down his saxophone to be part of the football team instead of the marching band, he took the first steps toward the NFL. The former Elba High School standout reached the NFL on Friday night, when the Cleveland Browns selected the UAB pass rusher with the 78th choice in the NFL Draft. The Blazers hadn’t produced a player who had gotten drafted that fast since 2005, when wide receiver Roddy White went to the Atlanta Falcons with the 27th pick.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO