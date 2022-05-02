ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Qantas announces plans for non-stop flights from Sydney to New York and London

By Elias Visontay
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEGOE_0fQ3og8c00
A Qantas Airbus A350-1000 flight test aircraft flies over Sydney Harbour. Twelve Airbus A350-1000's will operate non-stop flights from Australia's east coast to New York, London and other destinations.

Qantas has unveiled details of the ultra-long-haul aircraft it plans to run on non-stop flights from Sydney and Melbourne to London and New York by the end of 2025, as questions are raised about the emissions benefits and spending priorities of the airline.

Confirming reports that have swirled in recent days, Qantas announced its mega order with European plane manufacturer Airbus for 12 of its A350-1000 aircraft. These will be run on the so-called “Project Sunrise” flights, with the first to be delivered in 2025.

The airline says the planes will be “capable of flying direct from Australia to any other city” in the world, while being 25% more fuel-efficient than previous aircraft.

The wide-body planes will be able to carry 238 passengers about 100 fewer seats than competitors flying the A350 and will feature “wellbeing zones” for passengers to move about in the cabin as a way to break up the ultra-long-haul flights that will reach up to 20 hours.

Does the thought of a 20 hour flight make your knees shudder? Fear not. Renders of the "wellbeing zones" @Qantas plans for its A350s that will fly the ultra long haul routes from Sydney and Melbourne to London and New York by the end of 2025 @GuardianAus https://t.co/Iy3LbxQNnN pic.twitter.com/RGvS1YxHmj

— Elias Visontay (@EliasVisontay) May 1, 2022

Chief executive Alan Joyce said Project Sunrise is “the last frontier and the final fix for the tyranny of distance” and that the cabin of the A350s “is being specially designed for maximum comfort in all classes for long-haul flying”.

The airline has planned the project for years, with the pandemic delaying its launch. The projected 20 hour Sydney to London service would become the longest commercial flight in the world.

Despite Qantas’ claim that the non-stop flights and new aircraft will bring “major improvements in emissions”, experts say the benefits will be negligible.

Currently, an average return trip from Sydney to London with a stop in Singapore generates about 3500kg of CO2 emissions per passenger, according to estimates based on Atmosfair data.

Dr Tony Webber, a former chief economist at Qantas who now leads the Airline Intelligence Research group and works at the University of New South Wales’ aviation school, said that ultra long haul flights “are normally not very fuel-efficient at all”.

“It’s true that reducing four movements – a take off and landing for each leg – means less fuel is burned, but for a plane to stay in the air for 20 hours without refuelling means they are carrying an enormous amount of fuel.

“That extra fuel is extra weight, which in turn means you’ve got to burn more fuel overall to carry it. It’s a real inefficiency compared with flights that can carry less and refuel at a stop over,” Webber said.

Webber said that the need to carry so much fuel would create payload restrictions, meaning the aircraft could tolerate less freight and passengers.

Conversely, these weight restrictions could lead Qantas to opt for a more spacious seat configuration in its A350s, Webber said, as it can’t maximise the number of seats in line with available cabin space.

Qantas has already said more than 40% of the cabin on its A350s will be “dedicated to premium seating”, in addition to its “wellbeing zones”.

“Being confined to a small space, especially an economy seat, for 18 hours or more is torture,” said Webber. “Personal space will have to be increased, as well as space for pilots and crew to rest.”

While Qantas has not yet released costs for the ultra long haul flights, Webber predicted that at the very minimum, non-stop routes would be $300 more expensive per leg, and increase in line with how much time the route saves the passenger.

Professor Bruce Thompson, head of Melbourne University’s School of Health Sciences, cautioned that the negative effects of repeated long haul flying on pilot and crew members’ circadian rhythms would be more pronounced on the longer flights.

In addition to deep vein thrombosis risk for those in tight economy seats, Thompson said there could be mental health implications that become more pronounced in the final few hours of the 20 hour long services.

“The airlines need to consider comfort and safety onboard these flights. They’ll need multiple sets of crews just to staff them, and you need pilots alert especially at landing,” he said.

Ultimately, Thompson said not enough research had been done to definitively know the safety of flying non-stop for 20 hours. Previous studies commissioned by Qantas on the passenger experience of long haul flying drew suggestions for exercise bikes and virtual reality technology onboard.

Transport Workers Union national secretary Michael Kaine was critical of Qantas’ spending on new aircraft after thousands of employees lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Qantas received about $2bn in government Covid wage supports, and separately, the airline was found to have illegally outsourced 2,000 ground handling jobs.

“While many illegally outsourced workers are still struggling to make ends meet and passengers are suffering long delays and lost luggage, we see Qantas splashing the cash on new planes and flight routes,” Kaine said.

Qantas has also ordered an additional 40 Airbus aircraft – A321XLRs and A220-300s – for domestic operations, with the first of these aircraft to be delivered next year. The deal is understood to be valued in the billions of dollars.

While the airline says the exact cost of the new planes is commercial-in-confidence, it said “a significant discount from the standard price should be assumed”. Analysts at Barrenjoey estimated in a client note the entire order could cost at least $6 billion, Reuters reported.

On the orders to refresh its domestic fleet, Joyce said the range and economics of the new planes Qantas had ordered “will make new direct routes possible, including serving regional cities better” and that “these newer aircraft and engines will reduce emissions by at least 15% if running on fossil fuels, and significantly better when run on sustainable aviation fuel”.

Meanwhile, Qantas Group – which includes budget carrier Jetstar – also released its third quarter financial update on Monday. While the resurgence of domestic and some international travel markets has boosted revenue, the airline still expects to post “a significant” full-year loss. Net debt has reduced from $5.5bn at the end of December to $4.5bn by the end of April.

In 2017, Qantas launched non-stop service from Perth to London, and now flies the from Darwin to London.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

British Airways stopped Ukrainian family from boarding flight to the UK despite turning up with the correct travel documents - because grandmother had lost her passport

British Airways has apologised after family of Ukrainian refugees were barred from boarding their flight despite all three passengers having the correct documentation. The family, which included an eight-year-old girl, had fled their home in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, which has faced some of the most devastating attacks from Russian troops since the invasion began on February 24.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Daily Mail

American Airlines flight from to Dallas is diverted to Birmingham after part of its WING fell off midflight during severe turbulence

An American Airlines flight from Charleston to Dallas had to be diverted to Alabama after part of its wing fell off due to turbulence. Flight 3729 right winglet - an extension of the wingtip - fell off somewhere around Birmingham on Tuesday during 'moderate to severe turbulence' while the plane was flying at 36,000 feet, the FAA pilot's report stated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Qantas flight attendants forced to make ‘blanket forts’ among passengers to sleep

Qantas cabin crew say they are being forced to construct “blanket forts” at the back of plane cabins in order to get some sleep on some aircraft.The airline’s A330 planes are not equipped with the usual staff rest compartments for long-haul flights, meaning crew routinely have to curl up on rows of passenger seats - with some questioning the safety of the arrangement.Anonymous Qantas employees shared pictures of airline blankets draped over seats at the back of the cabin with Australia’s9News, with one saying of their employer: “I feel like they hate us, I feel that they don’t understand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights for travellers to, from and within the UK. After around 300 flights were grounded over the Easter weekend by British Airways, the cancellations are continuing at airports across the UK.British Airways and easyJet have grounded flights mainly to and from their biggest hubs, London Heathrow and London Gatwick respectively.The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.BA has grounded at least 50 domestic, European and Mediterranean flights to and from Heathrow so far on Tuesday.The airline says most passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations.British Airways to/from HeathrowDomesticAberdeenBelfast City EdinburghGlasgowNewcastleEuropeanParis CDG (2)GenevaMunichAmsterdamMilan MalpensaMilan LinateBerlinDusseldorfHamburgAlgiersToulouseDublinMarseilleTiranaViennaLarnacaNiceOsloZurichEasyJet from GatwickMeanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 10 flights to and from its biggest base, Gatwick, including round-trips to Amsterdam, Berlin, Malaga, Menorca and Milan Malpensa.All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Frustrated passenger creates entire presentation showing Aer Lingus where his lost luggage is

A frustrated Aer Lingus passenger was so fed up by how slow the airline was at returning his lost luggage, he created a PowerPoint demonstrating where his bags were.The self-professed “avgeek”, who uses the Twitter handle @aviosAdventurer, posted the detailed presentation about the location of his baggage after the Irish carrier initially left it behind in Frankfurt last Sunday.In a video posted to Twitter, he introduces the presentation by saying, “‘Perhaps this will help you find my bag, which you’ve lost and given to the wrong person.”Hi @AerLingus - perhaps a PowerPoint presentation on the journey you’ve sent my lost/stolen...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Joyce
The Independent

JetBlue passengers offered $10,000 to change flights – but all of them refuse

Passengers on a recent flight were offered a whopping $10,000 to voluntarily give up their seat – but at first none of them accepted the generous offer.Travellers onboard a JetBlue service from the US to Cancun in Mexico last month were asked if they would be bumped in exchange for airline credit, an experience which one woman documented in a video that has since gone viral on social media.Tiktok user Jess Ries (@riesjess) uploaded a post, now viewed more than 10 million times, in which she filmed herself on the plane looking tired and frustrated. @riesjess its been...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Liquor giant Bacardi sues American Airlines for 'losing or stealing' 400 cases of French cognac worth $65,000 that disappeared during a flight from Paris to LA

Bacardi is suing American Airlines over $65,000 worth of French cognac that disappeared during a flight from Paris to Los Angeles last year. According to the lawsuit, Bacardi gave American Airlines 24 pallets containing 1,680 cases to transport on a flight from Paris to Los Angeles International Airport. Six of...
LIFESTYLE
ZDNet

American Airlines just showed the door to customers who aren't rich

They tend to revolve around money. Which is harder to make when you fire a lot of people during the pandemic and then find it difficult to hire more people once the pandemic begins to recede. Despite the claims of many, business travel hasn't reached pre-pandemic levels. Leisure travelers, however,...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight#European#Qantas#Guardianaus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
The Guardian

Stephen Colbert on Trump’s allies: ‘Why are these guys so bad at committing crimes?’

Stephen Colbert caught up on a deluge of January 6 committee news following a week off from the Late Show with Covid. Starting with: the 2,319 text messages handed over to the committee by Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows. “That’s a lot of messages,” Colbert said on Monday evening. “Luckily Meadows has T-Mobile’s Unlimited Talk and Treason plan.”
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

263K+
Followers
67K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy