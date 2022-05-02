Flood Advisory issued for Crockett by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baldwin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BALDWIN...ESCAMBIA...NORTHWESTERN OKALOOSA...SANTA ROSA AND ESCAMBIA COUNTIES At 426 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles north of Flomaton to 6 miles north of Molino to 4 miles northwest of Gonzalez to Perdido Beach, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Warrington, Gonzalez, Pace, Milton, Gulf Breeze, Brewton, Orange Beach, Goulding, Century, Flomaton, Bagdad, Lillian, Myrtle Grove, Oriole Beach and Navarre. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
