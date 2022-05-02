ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quay County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Quay by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 19:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Baldwin A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL BALDWIN COUNTY At 354 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Loxley, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Baldwin County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:25:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Le Flore The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Poteau River near Panama affecting Le Flore County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Poteau River near Panama. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, extensive flooding of crop and pasturelands occur between Shady Point and Arkoma. Many roads in the floodplain become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 33.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.2 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
County
Quay County, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Van Buren. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, extensive lowland flooding occurs east of the I-540 bridge to Vache Grasse Creek. Sand and gravel companies, marine terminals, and similar businesses in the floodplain begin to flood. The lowest seating rows in the Kelley Park amphitheater are covered by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 26.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Hill HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Blaine, Chouteau and Hill Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 363.0 feet, patrolling of McLean Bottom Levee in Logan County and Lower Hartman Levee in Johnson County begins. Flooding spreads over more than 4,000 acres in Franklin and Logan Counties. Numerous gas fields are flooded. Some agricultural lands in Johnson County also are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 358.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 362.8 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gasconade, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Gasconade; Montgomery The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Missouri Missouri River at Hermann. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Missouri River at Hermann. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, City Lions Club Athletic Field begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:30 AM CDT Friday was 24.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 am Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Missouri River Hermann 21.0 24.3 24.2 21.5 20.9 19.4 16.6
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#19 10 00
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jefferson; Lincoln The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Pine Bluff. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, Regional Park flooded with the gate at Regional Park Road closed. This will prevent access to the AGFC Delta Rivers Nature Center and Harbor Oaks public golf course. Some damage in the lowlands inside the levees in Pine Bluff. Water over Knotts Island Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 36.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.9 feet early Monday afternoon. - Action stage is 40.0 feet. - Flood stage is 42.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Pine Bluff 42.0 36.1 Fri 3 AM 36.2 38.1 41.4 41.9 1 PM 5/09
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Faulkner, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 266.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 274.8 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Action stage is 273.0 feet. - Flood stage is 275.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Toad Suck Lock 275.0 266. Fri 2 AM 269. 274. 274. 274.8 1 PM 5/08
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-06 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Glacier Bay DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 22 will result in frost formation. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Glacier Bay. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 8 AM AKDT this morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Aviation activities will be adversely impacted through mid morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hardin, Northern Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hardin; Northern Jasper; Tyler DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Tyler, Hardin and Northern Jasper Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Southern Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Southern Spartanburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Spartanburg, Cherokee and northwestern Union Counties through 515 AM EDT At 439 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Spartanburg, or near Pacolet Mills, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gaffney, Pacolet, Cowpens, Blacksburg, Pacolet Mills, Grover, Croft State Park, Cedar Springs, Jonesville and Cherokee Falls. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds on Saturday, and potentially again Sunday.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...From 9 AM MDT this morning through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Cherokee County, Rusk County, Nacogdoches County, Angelina County and San Augustine County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northern Gila County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please notify field crews of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northern Gila County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Fire Weather Watch due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Payson and Pine-Strawberry. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds on Saturday, and potentially again Sunday.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County and North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy