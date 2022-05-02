ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Cliffton Kamal Styles, Arrested For Murder Of Marco Sandoval

By Lacy
Canyon News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELROSE —The Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of a 21-year-old suspect in connection to the murder of Marco Sandoval, a 52-year-old father who was shot and killed while walking his dog in March. LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide detectives, the FBI Fugitive Task Force and the San Marcos Police Department...

www.canyon-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

3 arrested for deadly Riverside shooting

Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Riverside. Eric Flores, 25, was shot and killed on March 2 while sitting in his vehicle on the 10000 block of Gould Street. Paramedics were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. after he was […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Santa Ana police make arrest in decades-old homicide case

The girlfriend of a man stabbed and killed in Santa Ana more than 25 years ago was arrested by authorities in Texas and will be charged for the man’s death. On Tuesday, the Santa Ana Police Department announced the arrest of Jade Benning for the 1996 murder of Christopher Hervey. On Jan. 4, 1996, Hervey […]
NBC Los Angeles

Man Who Brutally Murdered Monrovia Couple Killed in Prison

A state prison inmate serving a life sentence for brutally stabbing an elderly Monrovia couple to death in 2003 has died, and prison officials suspect his cell mate -- also a convicted murder -- of killing him, authorities said Sunday. At approximately 2:05 a.m. Saturday, officials at Kern Valley State...
MONROVIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Marcos, TX
State
Florida State
City
San Diego, TX
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Marcos, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
San Marcos, CA
KTLA

Inmate convicted of attempted murder in L.A. County killed by another inmate at Salinas Valley prison, officials say

An inmate died after he was attacked in the yard of Salinas Valley State Prison Tuesday evening. Edgar Delgado, 39, died after he was attacked by another inmate with a “manufactured weapon” in one of the prison’s maximum-security yards, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Delgado was attacked just after 6 p.m. […]
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fbi#Violent Crime#Melrose#Lapd#West Bureau Homicide#Northbound#Task Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KTLA

Man holds ex-girlfriend at gunpoint, shoots at her: San Bernardino PD

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly holding his girlfriend at gunpoint and shooting at her, San Bernardino police said Wednesday. The incident occurred sometime in February, when 33-year-old Larry Rey allegedly held his ex-girlfriend against her will. Rey then allegedly shot at her when she tried to get away, […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Barstow couple accused of abusing, killing their 1-year-old son

The parents of a 1-year-old boy who died from injuries that police say are clear signs of abuse have been arrested. Ricardo Mendez, 27, and Antanita Miller, 24, were arrested Monday after the body of their 1-year-old son was brought to a Pomona hospital with injuries that were “consistent with ongoing abuse.” Police say the […]
BARSTOW, CA
KTLA

San Bernardino couple arrested in connection to March homicide

A San Bernardino man was arrested in connection to a March homicide and his girlfriend has been arrested for allegedly helping him. On March 2, San Bernardino police were dispatched to the 200 block of E. 10th Street in San Bernardino for a report of a suspicious death. Police arrived on scene and found 40-year-old […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy