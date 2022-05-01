ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida men's basketball player Keyontae Johnson enters name into NCAA transfer portal

By Graham Hall, Gator Sports
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, The Gainesville Sun confirmed Sunday.

Johnson graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in education studies over the weekend and is exploring his options for his final two seasons of collegiate eligibility. Johnson, who collapsed on the court on Dec. 12, 2020 , has yet to be medically cleared to return to basketball activities.

He made a ceremonial start in UF’s regular-season finale against Kentucky, but Johnson wasn’t expected to be cleared to play under new UF head coach Todd Golden, meaning Johnson, the former SEC Preseason Player of the Year, had concluded his time in Gainesville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H15uW_0fQ3nao300
Keyontae Johnson has entered his name into the transfer portal. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports

May 1 marked the deadline for collegiate players to inform their current universities of any intentions to enter their name into the transfer portal. The transfer portal will reopen Aug. 1.

Johnson averaged 14 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest as a sophomore with the Gators, and he was expected to continue his emergence alongside Tre Mann and Colin Castleton, but his junior season was cut short after four games. The Gators have three available scholarships for the 2022-23 season.

This article originally appeared on Gator Sports: Florida men's basketball player Keyontae Johnson enters name into NCAA transfer portal

