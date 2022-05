FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Graham Woodruff from Forest is trying to be a National Champion. However, instead of writing his path to glory - he's trying to s-p-e-l-l his way there. "I spelled the word diaphoresis," Woodruff said. Graham is studying to participate in his first-ever National Spelling Bee.

