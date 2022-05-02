ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haines City, FL

Suspect in custody after Haines City shooting, deputies say

By Dylan Abad
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0So7uQ_0fQ3mpuL00

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An investigation is underway after a shooting at the Shady Cove Bar Sunday afternoon, according to Polk County Deputies.

Authorities said the shooting took place around 5 p.m. at 7140 State Road 544, in unincorporated Haines City.

The suspected shooter, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken into custody. Authorities did not reveal how many shots were fired or if anyone was injured in the incident.

Additional information is expected to be released on Monday.

