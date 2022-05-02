Suspect in custody after Haines City shooting, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An investigation is underway after a shooting at the Shady Cove Bar Sunday afternoon, according to Polk County Deputies.

Authorities said the shooting took place around 5 p.m. at 7140 State Road 544, in unincorporated Haines City.

The suspected shooter, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken into custody. Authorities did not reveal how many shots were fired or if anyone was injured in the incident.

Additional information is expected to be released on Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.