The Woodlands, TX

Steven Alker has 'a lot of fun,' races past field for second PGA Tour Champions victory of year

By Associated Press
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Steven Alker returned from a two-hour rain delay by playing a six-hole stretch in 6-under par on the back nine to race past Steve Stricker, close with a 6-under 66 and win the Insperity Invitational on Sunday for his second victory this year on the PGA Tour...

