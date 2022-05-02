ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Thousands rally in Downtown LA on May Day for better wages, employee rights

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RBA9B_0fQ3mTgT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3oN7_0fQ3mTgT00
Hundreds rally in Downtown LA on May Day 01:57

Thousands of people made their voices heard Sunday in the May Day Coalition March, which is hosted by the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles.

The march is an annual celebration and recognition of immigrant workers in this country.

But in an everchanging world that is creating more financial stress and labor for many immigrant workers, a lot of them are marching for basic human rights.

"We're not going to take no more pennies. We're going to be fighting until we get living wages for laundry workers," Maria Rivera of Workers United said.

Among other professionals marching on Sunday included, teachers.

"We're asking higher wages," Betsy Ures of United Teachers Los Angeles said. "We should be able to live here and afford to live here and work here."

Though many of the organizers and participants in Sunday's march ranged from different types of professions and industries, they are all pulling from the same rope.

"Immigrant workers are essential workers, but they don't have real essential rights that they deserve," Angelica Salas, Executive Director of CHIRLA told CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner. "It's time that immigrant workers - who have worked here in this country for over three decades without legal status that they finally be recognized."

As a result, they're calling on employers, federal, state and local officials to enact policies that offer better protection for these workers.

Ures told Reiner that if these demands are not met, a strike by the UTLA is not off the table.

"We don't even want to have to get there so as a UTLA member and DSALA (Down Syndrome Association of Los Angeles) member we need to make sure everyone knows we have the power to influence our government and our work places, but only if we work together," Ures said.

The march also served as an opportunity to honor those workers who lost their lives this past year to the pandemic.

Comments / 2

Bill Moore
4d ago

Another holiday for the takers and non-producers embarass themselves by showing how deep they fell for that Communist guest speaker at school

Reply
3
Related
Ash Jurberg

The Orange County man giving away billions

I write about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. These articles look at how they built their businesses and developed their wealth. But when I write these articles, readers always comment and ask me what these billionaires do to give back to their community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Sun Valley landlord laments eviction moratorium as 'nightmare tenant' destroys property

Flora Alarcon's tenant doesn't pay rent and trashes her property in Sun Valley, but due to the COVID-19 eviction moratorium she's left with nothing to do but wait. The California COVID-19 Rent Relief Program was created with the intention of protecting tenants from losing their places of living during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing applicants to receive money in order to pay rent and utilities.Eviction protection was also instituted as a part of the program, something that Alarcon's tenant is taking advantage of claiming to have applied for the program back in October.However, she still hasn't seen any of the money, meaning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Saurabh

These are the cheapest beachside neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is a melting pot of cultures from all over the world, with one of the most diverse populations in the country. All of this, along with the appeal of Hollywood and billionaires, makes it one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in. Even the cheapest of the cheap places in Los Angeles County can be exorbitantly priced. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at some of the most affordable (by LA standards) seaside communities in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

California hospital rebrands to reflect Cedars-Sinai affiliation

Pasadena, Calif.-based Huntington Hospital unveiled a new logo and a new name May 3 to reflect its affiliation with Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai. The hospital, its physician group and its outpatient programs and locations will now be called Huntington Health, according to a May 3 press release. The new brand is...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

What Californians Should Know About the CalFresh Food Program

CalFresh, California’s largest food assistance program, helps provide low-income families and individuals who meet federal income eligibility rules with monthly food benefits. The program, known federally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, seeks to improve the nutrition of low-income families and individuals. The goal of the program...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Rights#May Day#Living Wages#Downtown La#Workers United#Immigrant#Chirla#Cbsla
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $150 for public transportation in Los Angeles

A new program plans to send out $150 a month for public transit. The initiative comes from the Los Angeles Department of transportation. Stimulus: Which states are giving money to their residents?. Transit cards worth $150. The Los Angeles Department of Transportation wants to provide some financial relief. To accomplish...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
CBS LA

Calif. Democratic leaders vow to protect abortion rights in wake of leaked SCOTUS draft

Los Angeles and California Democratic officials are vowing to protect abortion rights in response to a leaked document from the U.S. Supreme Court which indicates it may be set to overturn the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision. Politico reported Monday that the leaked document shows the nation's highest court plans to vote to strike down Roe v. Wade and 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling. The draft ruling written by Justice Samuel Alito opines, in part, "`Roe' was egregiously wrong from the start."' "We hold that 'Roe' and 'Casey' must be overruled," the document states, according to Politico....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Verge

What a billion square feet of warehouses looks like

California’s Inland Empire, a sprawling region just east of Los Angeles that was once known for orange groves and grape vineyards, is now ground zero of America’s warehouse boom. The rise of online shopping has triggered a dramatic change in the landscape here and across the country — every $1 billion in online sales drums up demand for 1.25 million square feet of warehouse space.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Local groups react to leaked SCOTUS draft opinion on Roe v. Wade

Swift reactions were coming in from both anti-abortion activists and abortion-rights advocates after Politico first reported on the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that discussed overturning Roe v. Wade. While millions of people across the country plan to head into the streets Tuesday to defend the landmark ruling, protests were held locally in front of the courthouse in downtown LA, as well as another call to action in West Hollywood. "I'm here today furious," Karen Eyres, president of the Hollywood chapter of the National Organization for Women, said Tuesday. Eyres said the fight for reproductive rights is a personal one, adding...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Public able to attend LA City Council meetings in person for first time since March 2020

The public was able to return to meeting at the Los Angeles City Council chambers Wednesday for the first time since March 2020. With COVID restrictions lifted, the council has allowed members of the public to return in person and has also ended the ability for people to comment remotely which some people say should still be an option.Adam Smith of West L.A. spoke at the meeting saying "good to be back in the room," but added:"I do think it's really troubling that, accessibility-wise, people can't call in and give public comment anymore. ... Accessibility has always been an issue at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
110K+
Followers
21K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy