Parishioners emotional over closure of Immaculate Conception Parish

By Shelley Bortz
 4 days ago

Parishioners take in final mass at Immaculate Conception 02:16

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After 62 years, Immaculate Conception Parish in Bloomfield closed its doors for good on Sunday night.

Parishioners were sad, as one could imagine, saying it was an end of an era.

They said their parents were married there, then they were married there, and their children all received their sacraments here.

Over the years, the Diocese of Pittsburgh has had to make tough decisions to merge parishes, close churches, and schools.

The latest, founded in 1960, Immaculate Conception announced two weeks ago the Bishop decided it would have to close but St. Joseph Church on Liberty Avenue also in Bloomfield would remain open.

Parishioners here believe St. Joseph is the church that should be closing, not Immaculate Conception.

The decision has caused plenty of heartache for parishioners so much so they decided to create a group to ask the Bishop to reverse his decision.

They have garnered plenty of support and say if the Bishop won't listen, they're going to the Vatican.

"We fought so hard over the years to keep one of these churches open," said Gloria LeDonne. "Over the years St. Joseph has decayed. It's nothing but a health hazard right now. Immaculate Conception is in much better condition and we can't understand why you're looking to put millions of dollars into a church in sad conditions."

"So much was studied here but unfortunately it's not sustainable here," said Jennifer Antkowiak. "The damage structurally to both churches in this two-block area is extensive and it just not feasible to keep both open."

Both churches are in need of repairs, totaling well over a million dollars.

No immediate plans have been discussed for this building.

Comments / 4

Connie Nania
4d ago

Neighborhood churches are dear to the hearts of parishioners.Many family memories have been made in these parishes,The Church Alive movement has caused lots of sadness.

Reply
2
RELIGION
