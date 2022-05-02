Bill Gates says he 'made a huge mistake' meeting with Jeffrey Epstein for fundraising dinners promoting the Gates Foundation
- Bill Gates said he 'made a huge mistake' meeting with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- He and Epstein met for multiple fundraising dinners promoting the Gates Foundation.
- Gates told The Times he did not realize these meetings "would be seen as giving him credibility."
Bill Gates, in an interview with The Times , said he made "a huge mistake" in attending fundraising meetings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
"At the time, I didn't realize that by having those meetings it would be seen as giving him credibility," Gates told The Times . "You're almost saying, 'I forgive that type of behavior,' or something. So clearly the way it's seen, I made a huge mistake not understanding that."
Gates, on multiple occasions beginning in 2013 , had fundraising dinners promoting the Gates Foundation with Epstein in attendance, after Epstein had been convicted of soliciting prostitution from minors.
In previous interviews , Gates has said he stopped the meetings with the convicted sex offender once he found the meetings would not be productive for his philanthropic foundation.
The dinners were a source of contention between Gates and his now ex-wife and business partner, Melinda French Gates, who called Epstein " evil personified ."
The cofounders of the Gates Foundation announced their separation last year after 27 years of marriage.
