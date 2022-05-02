ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

How Birmingham Police plan for an increase in crime

By Lauren Harksen
wbrc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As we head into the summer months, more people are gearing up to get outside and into their communities. This in turn can cause an increase in crime. Many area law enforcement agencies have told WBRC over the past few weeks that they are seeing a rise...

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 9

Related
AL.com

Man shot to death in Birmingham

Birmingham police are investigating the city’s second homicide in just over 24 hours. West precinct officers found a man suffering an apparent gunshot wound just after 11 a.m. on the 700 block of New Hill Avenue. Truman Fitzgerald, a Birmingham police public information officer, said the man was unresponsive...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Birmingham man now charged with second murder

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was now been charged with a second murder that occurred on Monday, April 25, at approximately 6:10 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Dmarcco Montez Harris, 26, of Birmingham, was arrested for the murder of Urian Dion Woods, 40, of Birmingham. Related story: […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS 42

Woman killed in Ensley shooting identified

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting in Ensley on Friday night, police said. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department said that west precinct officers responded to calls of a person with a gun in the 1400 block of 33rd St in Endley. On […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Wbrc#Sgt
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Center Point 16-year-old

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old in Center Point. Aryana Fields was last seen Saturday, according to JCSO. She is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she may be in […]
CENTER POINT, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alabama woman investigating attack mauled to death by dogs

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama woman is facing a manslaughter charge after her dogs mauled to death a veteran public health employee investigating an earlier attack. Jacqueline Summer Beard, a 17-year Alabama Department of Public Health employee, died Friday while attempting to contact the dogs’ owner in a rural area south of Red Bay, near the Mississippi state line, AL.com reported.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Body pulled from Coosa River after 6-day search

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Etowah County have ended a water search for a drowning victim after a body matching the victim’s description was pulled from the Coosa River Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Gadsden, first responders located the body in the area just south of the Broad Street Bridge. Authorities had […]
GADSDEN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy