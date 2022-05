The high school rodeo season is headed down the stretch with a stop in Newcastle last week. On the ladies' side in Saturday's session, Ashlyn Goven of Rozet ran 14.066 to place first in the barrel racing, Tavy Leno of Sheridan had a time of 2.57 to place first in the breakaway roping, Raelee Caldwell from Gillette had the best time in the goat tying in 6.82 with Rayne Grant of Wheatland placing first in the pole bending in 19.995.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO