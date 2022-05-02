ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville’s Jason Krizan gets 1st MLB hit after 11 seasons in minors

By Andrew Schnitker
SAN FRANCISCO (KXAN) — Pflugerville native and San Francisco Giants outfielder Jason Krizan celebrated a career milestone Sunday.

Krizan ripped a single into right field during the fifth inning of the Giants’ game against Washington for the first major league hit of his career. The Pflugerville High School graduate was called up to the major leagues Friday for the first time after 11 seasons in the minor leagues.

Texas Longhorns shut out of NFL Draft for 1st time since 2014

He played in 1,132 games in the minors before getting his opportunity this weekend. Krizan’s wife and young child were in the stands to witness it.

His professional career has taken several turns since he was an eighth-round pick by the Detroit Tigers out of Dallas Baptist University in 2011.

Krizan spent eight seasons in the Tigers organization before moving on to the New York Mets’ system in 2019. He joined the Giants in 2021.

The 32-year-old was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas after former Texas Longhorns baseball player Brandon Belt was placed on the COVID-19 list.

