Penn Yan, NY

Penn Yan man arrested for stalking

By Staff Report
 4 days ago
Police say a Penn Yan man was taken into custody following an investigation into an incident from March. According to a news release, the Penn Yan...

Wolcott man arrested for DWI

Police say a Wolcott man was arrested following report of a suspicious vehicle. According to a news release, State Police out of Wolcott arrested Florencio Cruz, 30, of Wolcott for driving while intoxicated. Cruz is due to appear in the Town of Wolcott Court at a later date to answer...
WOLCOTT, NY
Hornell man arrested for drug possession

Police say a Hornell man was arrested for suspected drug possession. According to a news release, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steven Carpenter, 28, of Hornell for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief. It is alleged that Carpenter possessed a quantity of suspected methamphetamine...
HORNELL, NY
Man dies after allergic reaction in Penn Yan

Police say they were called to a medical emergency call at the intersection of Monell and Lake streets in the village of Penn Yan on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m. first responders were called for an unconscious male in a vehicle. When they arrived- officers found the male- and forced entry into the truck to pull him from the vehicle.
PENN YAN, NY
14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Coroner IDs Man Killed in Horseback Riding Accident

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Coroner’s office has released the identity of a man killed in a Friday afternoon horseback riding accident. Chief Deputy Coroner Cody B. Magill was dispatched to the scene in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 12:15 p.m. Magill said Gene J....
FOREST COUNTY, PA
