ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

6 hurt in Porter Ranch crash

By with reporting by Sam Bader, Cameron Kiszla
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YoLcz_0fQ3j4z000

A car crash in Porter Ranch injured six people, four of them seriously, on Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported at about 5 p.m., when an unknown number of vehicles collided in the 10700 block of Wilbur Road, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No information was available as to the patients’ ages, genders or conditions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

2 dead, 1 hurt in head-on Badlands crash: CHP

A wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle early Saturday morning on the 60 Freeway in the Badlands area of Riverside County, leaving two people dead and one person hurt. The crash at 3:35 a.m. involved a Hyundai Sonata that was heading east in the westbound lanes before it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu headed […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman dies after accident on North Chester Ave in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The pedestrian, an elderly woman in a wheelchair, later died from her injuries at the hospital, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officials said both the woman and the driver were heading west on a green light, and the woman was struck as the driver made a right turn. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said […]
OILDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Porter Ranch, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
KTLA

Inmate at Adelanto detention center kills another inmate inside cell: Sheriff

An inmate was killed in an assault in his Adelanto detention cell on Monday, officials said. Just before 2:30 p.m., deputies at the High Desert Detention Center discovered an inmate, Jesse Lobato, assaulting another inmate, Henry Guerrero, inside a cell, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Staff and medical personnel […]
ADELANTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning

A Coachella Music Festival shuttle driver is sharing new details after she was one of more than 100 drivers sickened with food poisoning. Officials are still not naming the third-party catering company that served meals to the drivers last weekend at the Riverside County fairgrounds in Indio. Blanca Moreno said she got so sick behind The post Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2 killed in South L.A. crash involving group of street racers

Two people were killed early Saturday morning after their vehicle crashed into a pole on a South Los Angeles freeway, California Highway Patrol investigators said. The vehicle is believed to have been traveling in a group of illegal street racers when the crash happened, CHP said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. on the […]
ACCIDENTS
KTLA

KTLA

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy