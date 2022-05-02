6 hurt in Porter Ranch crash

A car crash in Porter Ranch injured six people, four of them seriously, on Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported at about 5 p.m., when an unknown number of vehicles collided in the 10700 block of Wilbur Road, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No information was available as to the patients’ ages, genders or conditions.

