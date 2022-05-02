ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU student-owned thrift shop opens in East Lansing

By Josh Sanchez
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDVkQ_0fQ3ix6z00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Downtown East Lansing has a new store with an old-school twist. “More Than Vintage” recently opened its doors with Michigan State University students managing the shop.

Students behind the counter said they wanted to make a space for students, by students.

“I was in my room and I was like boom. I saw a vision of college kids in here, just hanging out, having a good time, being kids again. Like okay, I’ll figure it out, this is it,” said Louis Azor, the store’s owner.

Azor is a MSU sophomore studying criminal justice and psychology. Now, he can add thrift shop owner to his resume. He said he saw the vacant store front on Division street in East Lansing last November and got to work rallying friends and other like-minded students. He said sometimes bankers and lawyers not taking their proposal seriously.

Vice President of Operations, Ben Pikus, said it was an up-hill battle getting to opening day at the end of April.

“Ideas are easy, implementation is the hard part. Being college students working on a minimal budgets compared to huge corporations, ones with huge capital to work with. It’s been one mountain at a time and I like to think we did a really good job crossing those hurdles,” said Pikus.

Both Azor and Pikus said what drives them is creating a space that welcomes everyone. From people who grew up wearing the vintage clothes on the racks to a different audience finding their new favorites. Above all, they want the store to reflect campus.

“We have art students coming in here. We have business students coming in here and creating this space with the balance of it being modern and vintage, all coming together and fusing into one, I think caters to everyone in the demographic we are in right now,” said Pikus.

Looking ahead, Azor said he wants to add a barista this summer to the team of 10 students ranging from curators to photographers and sales staff. He said there’s a lot to look forward to as the shop continues to grow.

“Like don’t quit, keep grinding because the grind really never stops. That’s one thing I learned, it really never stops,” he said.

